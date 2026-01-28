Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), one of the world's premier esports leagues, is set to reach a historic milestone. The 2026 LCK Cup Finals in Hong Kong SAR presented by CGA will be staged outside Korea for the first time, marking the Finals' first overseas edition. The event will take place from 28 February to 1 March 2026 at Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park, and has been recognized as a "M" Mark major sports event in Hong Kong, it marks the arrival of a world‑class esports spectacle in Hong Kong.

Jointly presented by Cyber Games Arena (CGA) and the LCK organizer, the event represents a milestone in bringing top-tier League of Legends competition to fans outside Korea. Held over two consecutive days, the Finals are expected to attract more than 10,000 spectators per day, turning Kai Tak Sports Park into a major focal point for esports fans around the world.

LCK: Widely Recognised as the Highest-Level Professional League of Legends Competition

The LCK has long been regarded as one of the strongest and most competitive professional League of Legends leagues globally. It brings together the world's top teams and legendary players and has been a dominant force on the international stage for many years. Teams from the LCK consistently occupy leading positions in the Global Power Rankings, including powerhouse organisations such as T1 and Gen.G, whose competitive standard is widely considered the benchmark of excellence.

Among its players is Faker, the first inductee into the Hall of Leagues, the first six‑time champion in League of Legends esports history, and the player who led his team to three consecutive World Championship titles. Other world‑class stars such as Gumayusi, ShowMaker, Bdd, and Chovy all compete in the LCK. The top three teams from LCK Cup 2026 will advance to Hong Kong to contest the Finals, delivering a series of dream matchups for local and international fans.

The 2026 LCK Cup Finals in Hong Kong presented by CGA will bring the most decisive stage of the tournament to Hong Kong:

28 February (Saturday): Loser Finals

1 March (Sunday): Finals

Match Start Time: 16:00

Venue: Kai Tak Arena

Each match day will feature one high‑intensity best‑of‑five (Bo5) series, will directly determine which teams qualify for the next tier of international competition. The top two teams emerging from the Hong Kong Finals will earn the right to represent the LCK at the world‑class international tournament First Stand Tournament (League of Legends Global Vanguard Tournament). As such, the Hong Kong stop is not only a championship showdown, but also a pivotal gateway to the global stage.

World-Class Venue for World-Class Competition

The tournament will be hosted at the recently completed Kai Tak Sports Park, providing spectators with the opportunity to witness the world's top League of Legends teams compete at the highest level in a world‑class indoor arena. The intense on‑site atmosphere and live viewing experience will offer fans a level of immersion and excitement that simply cannot be replicated through online broadcasts.

Festival Zone with Free Admission. An Esports Carnival for the Entire Community

In addition to the main event, the Organizing Committee will establish a Festival Zone within the shopping mall and event venue during the competition period. The Festival Zone will be open to the public free of charge, inviting residents and visitors across Hong Kong to experience the dynamic atmosphere of the 2026 LCK Cup Finals in Hong Kong presented by CGA.

The LCK Festival Zone serves as the official fan engagement initiative held annually alongside the LCK Finals and is recognized as one of the most anticipated experiential components of the tournament. The 2026 edition will feature a comprehensive array of interactive activations, including team presentation booths, official and limited-edition merchandise outlets, designated photo and check-in areas, a Cheer Wall for fan messages, cosplayer appearances, and sponsor-led brand experience zones. Through this diverse and immersive offering, the Festival Zone aims to enhance audience engagement, strengthen community connection, and further reinforce Hong Kong's position as a premier destination for international esports events.

LCK 2026 Festival Zone – Pop-Up Store

Dates: 14 February – 1 March 2026

Location: MCP CENTRAL, Metro City Plaza Phase 2 – L2 Atrium Footbridge

Pop-Up Store Highlights: Official and limited-edition merchandise sales Themed photo and check‑in areas



LCK 2026 Festival Zone (Kai Tak Arena)

Dates: 28 February and 1 March 2026

Location: Kai Tak Arena

Festival Zone Highlights: Team booths Official and limited-edition merchandise sales Themed photo and check‑in areas Cheer Wall for fan messages Cosplayer meet‑ups and activities Interactive experience zones hosted by sponsoring brands



The Festival Zone will be open before and during the competition days, featuring a wide variety of interactive experiences. Even those who are not regular esports viewers will be able to participate through these diverse activities and share in the excitement of a world‑class esports event together with esports fans and members of the public from all walks of life.

Tickets to Go on Sale – Global Esports Community on High Alert

Following the official announcement of the event, a significant surge in ticket demand is expected. The ticketing information is as follows:

Ticketing Information: