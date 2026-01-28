Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cadonix Unveils AI-Powered Wire Harness Solution

January 28, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
The engineering software company introduced smartBuild, an artificial intelligence-driven platform designed to modernise and streamline wire harness manufacturing processes for industrial applications.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadonix, a Re:Build Manufacturing Company, today announced the launch of smartBuild, an AI-first manufacturing platform designed to modernize wire harness assembly and production. Debuting at the WHMA Annual Global Leadership Summit at booth 513 in Las Vegas, smartBuild replaces paper-based artifacts and fragmented work instructions with guided digital assembly, integrated testing, and real-time operational insight.

Wire harness manufacturers have long faced slow formboard revision processes, inconsistent build quality, lengthy technician training cycles, and limited production visibility. smartBuild addresses these challenges with a connected, design-driven workflow that converts Arcadia wire harness designs into digital assembly aids, including animated, step-by-step build instructions and harness test programs that automatically generate from each design. The result is faster builds, fewer errors, and clearer execution across teams and locations.

"smartBuild delivers manufacturing guidance the way technicians actually work," said Kishore Boyalakuntla at Cadonix. "It removes ambiguity from every step, collapses lead times, and gives leaders a single source of truth across stations, facilities, and programs."

smartBuild can be deployed as a fully digital or hybrid build station, allowing manufacturers to modernize without disrupting existing workflows. Digital build stations eliminate printed formboards by projecting full-scale virtual formboards on monitors, while hybrid stations bring guided digital instructions and at-station testing to existing physical boards.

Every action, revision, and test result is captured in the cloud, enabling complete, audit-ready traceability across wires, connectors, and splices. Organizations using smartBuild have reported production acceleration of up to 50%, a 95% reduction in design-to-build time, and direct labor cost reductions up to 25%.

Early adopters are already seeing measurable impact. One customer, a global manufacturer of utility equipment serving more than 100 countries, replaced physical formboards with smartBuild's digital manufacturing platform to increase flexibility and cut production times on the factory floor. With smartBuild's guided digital assembly and at-station testing, this customer has reduced harness build times by 25%, cut training from weeks to days, and eliminated formboard storage and printing costs - saving between $70,000 and $90,000 annually.

"smartBuild lets us put junior operators on complex harnesses, not just our veterans. It gives us real flexibility in how we use our technicians," says a Control Systems Engineer at a global utility industry equipment manufacturer.

smartBuild is available now as part of the Cadonix ecosystem, connecting class-leading Arcadia wire harness designs directly to manufacturing through guided build, validation, and reporting.

To learn more, see it firsthand during WHMAs' Annual Global Leadership Summit, at booth 513, or by visiting smartBuild by Cadonix.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cadonix.com/

By PR Newswire

Cadonix

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cadonix Wire harness solution SmartBuild platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Blue Planet Enters Oman Market Through Partnership

Blue Planet Enters Oman Market Through Partnership

EPG Raises Nearly $100 Million Series B

EPG Raises Nearly $100 Million Series B

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020