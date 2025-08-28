NIA fuels Thai startups with cash and clout

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), reaffirms its role as the "Focal Conductor of Innovation" in steering Thailand towards its ambition of becoming an "Innovation Nation" under the vision 'NIA... Leading Thailand to Innovation Nation.'The agency has announced significant achievements in driving Thai innovation businesses towards global competitiveness through its '4G' strategy: Groom, Grant, Growth, and Global. NIA now moves forward with new objectives: to foster innovations that deliver tangible positive impacts on the economy and society, supported by a strong innovation ecosystem. This includes financial support, the development of entrepreneurial capabilities, access to innovation infrastructure, and adaptation to the ongoing volatility of the global economic and social landscape.The goal is to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs and create opportunities for them to expand their investments both domestically and internationally.stated that Thailand's innovation businesses hold several inherent strengths: from the readiness of national policies and infrastructure to the ability to blend culture and technology into creative products and services, leveraging diverse natural resources and the growing regional market that continues to attract foreign investors.These factors have given Thai start-ups and SMEs the opportunity for exponential growth. As Thailand's Focal Conductor of Innovation, NIA stands ready to link with partners both in Thailand and overseas to promote and support innovation-driven businesses across all dimensions, guided by the 4G framework: Groom: nurturing and developing innovation capability; Grant: providing financial support; Growth: creating opportunities to expand markets and access funding; and Global: propelling Thai innovations onto the international stage.Over the past year, under the 'Groom' dimension, NIA has accelerated capability building through 16 innovation training programs delivered by NIA Academy, engaging more than 40,000 participants across youth, entrepreneurs, organizations, and emerging leaders. The agency has also promoted start-up development through the Thailand League Start-up Program, engaging over 250 teams from 50 universities nationwide, equipping students with entrepreneurial skills and perspectives to prepare them for the real-world start-up journey.For start-ups, SMEs, and social enterprises looking to further develop and commercialize their innovations, NIA provides financial support under the 'Grant' dimension. This is structured into national development innovation funding and area-based innovation funding, supported by nine mechanisms designed to meet target group needs: Open innovation; Mission-driven innovation programs; Development of standards for innovation businesses; Partial interest support to enhance liquidity; Scaling regional innovation to wider markets; Innovation advisory services; Business expansion support; the 'Good Innovation, No Interest' initiative; and Co-funding and investment support, connecting entrepreneurs with public and private capital sources.As of August, NIA has already supported 254 innovation projects this year, with funding exceeding 397 million baht.In the 'Growth' dimension, NIA prioritizes expanding market access and funding opportunities both domestically and internationally, particularly in Thailand's high-potential industries. To this end, the agency has developed acceleration programs for five priority sectors: agriculture, food, medical and healthcare, energy and environment, and tourism/soft power/society.In 2026, NIA aims to accelerate growth for 100 start-ups, targeting innovation-driven revenues of 1 billion baht and attracting an additional 2 billion baht in investment. The agency also continues to highlight and disseminate success stories through the Nil Mangkorn (Blue Dragon) Project, now in its third year. Cohorts 1 and 2 of the projects have enabled more than 40 Thai innovation brands to achieve average revenue growth of 3.4 times, equivalent to an economic impact of over 530 million baht.NIA also positions itself as a global start-up hub, providing services for both Thai start-ups aiming to expand overseas and foreign start-ups seeking to establish businesses in Thailand. Under the 'Global' dimension, support ranges from consultancy, market access, and investment facilitation to smart visas and tax measures. Thai start-ups with potential are guided into global markets through international market linkages, partnerships, and overseas business matching activities in countries such as the United States, Sweden, Finland, Qatar, China, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. To strengthen these efforts, NIA has also introduced programs to elevate innovation-based enterprises into international markets, including: Corporate Spark: fostering business matching with international start-ups possessing distinctive technologies or services; Global Market Link: creating opportunities to connect and expand markets overseas; and Global Investment Link: enhancing capabilities to attract investment from foreign investors., "Looking ahead to 2026, NIA identifies four global innovation trends that will shape opportunities and challenges for Thai start-ups and SMEs alike. These are: (1) Technology trends such as AI, IoT, and automation; (2) Environmental trends, including alternative energy, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction; (3) Geopolitical trends, covering resource allocation, conflict situations affecting global supply chains, and trade tariffs between Thailand and the United States, all of which demand adaptability from Thai industry and entrepreneurs; and (4) Demographic trends, particularly the shrinking proportion of the working-age population, which will affect economic structures, productivity, health welfare, and demand for goods and services. These present both challenges and opportunities for Thai SMEs and start-ups to adapt and tap into new business prospects arising from such shifts."In response, NIA has outlined three flagship projects aligned with MHESI policy priorities: (1) the development of Thailand as a regional medical hub; (2) the application of agri-tech and agri-innovation by start-ups; and (3) the acceleration of deep-tech innovation enterprises. Additionally, NIA is advancing the NIA Innovation Journey & Dashboard 2026, a national database system consolidating information on innovation-based entrepreneurs, supported products and services, and growth trajectories. This platform will enable analysis of innovation dynamics to guide future policy direction and support mechanisms.Dr. Krithpaka concluded that "NIA remains firmly committed to promoting and supporting innovations that deliver positive impacts on both the economy and society – what we call Impactful Innovation. This will serve as a driving force to propel Thailand towards becoming a true 'Innovation Nation' recognized on the global stage."https://www.nia.or.th/

