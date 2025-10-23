Corporate

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi Opens 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District

October 23, 2025 | 16:14
(0) user say
The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will open to the public on 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District, marking a significant cultural milestone for the emirate.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will open to the public on 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District, marking a significant cultural milestone for the emirate. As the largest museum of its kind in the region, it represents a new global destination for science, nature, and education, inviting visitors to explore the story of life on our planet and engage in conversations about its future.

The 35,000-square-metre museum is an exciting addition to the UAE's evolving cultural landscape. It takes visitors on an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history – from the Big Bang and the formation of our solar system to the evolution of life, including the rise and fall of dinosaurs and the extraordinary biodiversity of our planet.

Among the highlights of the museum are three travellers from deep time. One is the famed specimen affectionately known as Stan, a nearly complete skeleton of a mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, an apex predator which ruled the Earth 67 million years ago. It is joined by the largest animal ever known, represented by a magnificent, 25-metre female blue whale specimen, offering extraordinary insight into evolution, marine biodiversity, and the planet's ongoing story of life. Completing the trio is the Murchison Meteorite – an artefact that witnessed the formation of our planet and contains 7-billion-year-old grains formed even before our Solar System.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "The opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone in our journey to shape the emirate's cultural landscape. The museum offers an immersive look at the story of life on Earth, framed for the first time through an Arabian lens, with the fauna, flora, and geological history of the region forming a prominent part of the visitor journey. The museum's research and educational institution supports scientific knowledge and undertakes innovative scientific studies in zoology, palaeontology, marine biology, molecular research and earth sciences. By fostering engagement with the natural sciences, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi inspires future generations and contributes to a more sustainable future."

Across the galleries, the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula forms a central part of the museum's narrative, highlighting the region's unique contribution to Earth's story. Among the most remarkable discoveries found in Abu Dhabi is an extinct species of elephant known as Stegotetrabelodon emiratus. This ancient member of the Elephantidae family was distinguished by tusks in both its upper and lower jaws — a rare trait unseen in modern elephants.

The museum joins a community of institutions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

By PR Newswire

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi Cultural District Saadiyat Emirate Cultural Milestone

