Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nandagang Wetland Announces Photography Competition

January 14, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
The UNESCO-recognised ecological site initiated a photography contest featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning judges, inviting photographers worldwide to capture the wetland's unique biodiversity and natural beauty.

CANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nandagang Wetland in Cangzhou, China, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List, is a vital hub along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway and an important sanctuary for global biodiversity. Building on this ecological significance, the Cangzhou International Communication Center has launched the Nandagang International Photo Competition as a platform for global dialogue on wetland ecosystems and biodiversity conservation, inviting visual stories that deepen public understanding and contribute to the shared responsibility of protecting our planet's natural heritage.

The competition is anchored by a legendary jury, featuring two of the most influential figures in photojournalism: Nick Ut and Ringo Chiu. Their participation highlights the competition's commitment to visual storytelling and ecological conservation. They are joined by a distinguished panel of international experts, including Michael Nelson (United States), Albert Dros (Netherlands), Marcio Cabral (Brazil), and Marlondag (Peru).

"This is a high-end platform with a global vision, featuring a jury of six world-renowned masters. This competition undoubtedly deserves the close attention of the international community. With its massive base of photography enthusiasts, China is now cultivating the 'tip of the pyramid' in photographic talent. " — Zhu Yunkuan, former Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Yunnan Photographers Association.

Competition Quick Facts:

  • Thematic Categories: Nandagang Wetland Birds; Global Wetland Landscape; Wildlife & Nature
  • Total Prize Pool: Includes a $1,100 USD Grand Prize and multiple Amazon Gift Cards
  • Entry Fee: Free of charge (No hidden costs)
  • Submission Deadline: January 29
  • How to Enter: Submit single photos or series to cangzhouNDGphotoweek@gmail.com
  • Official Website: https://globalsouthernnews.com/ndg

About Nandagang International Photo Competition

As part of the UNESCO-listed "Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II)," Nandagang Wetland is indispensable to ecological balance. The Nandagang International Photo Competition seeks to elevate global awareness of environmental and wildlife conservation. May the lenses uncover Nandagang Wetland's breathtaking allure, inviting participants and audiences alike to embrace this nature-focused celebration, gain inspiration, and unite to safeguard our shared home for sustained life vitality.

Organizing Committee:

  • Host: Cangzhou International Communication Center
  • Organizer: Xinhua Net North America Corporation
  • Media Support: Xinhua Net Hebei Channel

By PR Newswire

Cangzhou International Communication Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nandagang Wetland Photography Competition

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Trip.com Group Issues Corporate Announcement

Trip.com Group Issues Corporate Announcement

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020