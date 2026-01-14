Nandagang Wetland Announces Photography Competition

CANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nandagang Wetland in Cangzhou, China, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List, is a vital hub along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway and an important sanctuary for global biodiversity. Building on this ecological significance, the Cangzhou International Communication Center has launched the Nandagang International Photo Competition as a platform for global dialogue on wetland ecosystems and biodiversity conservation, inviting visual stories that deepen public understanding and contribute to the shared responsibility of protecting our planet's natural heritage.

The competition is anchored by a legendary jury, featuring two of the most influential figures in photojournalism: Nick Ut and Ringo Chiu. Their participation highlights the competition's commitment to visual storytelling and ecological conservation. They are joined by a distinguished panel of international experts, including Michael Nelson (United States), Albert Dros (Netherlands), Marcio Cabral (Brazil), and Marlondag (Peru).

"This is a high-end platform with a global vision, featuring a jury of six world-renowned masters. This competition undoubtedly deserves the close attention of the international community. With its massive base of photography enthusiasts, China is now cultivating the 'tip of the pyramid' in photographic talent. " — Zhu Yunkuan, former Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Yunnan Photographers Association.

Competition Quick Facts:

Thematic Categories: Nandagang Wetland Birds; Global Wetland Landscape; Wildlife & Nature

Total Prize Pool: Includes a $1,100 USD Grand Prize and multiple Amazon Gift Cards

Submission Deadline: January 29

How to Enter: Submit single photos or series to cangzhouNDGphotoweek@gmail.com

Official Website: https://globalsouthernnews.com/ndg

About Nandagang International Photo Competition

As part of the UNESCO-listed "Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II)," Nandagang Wetland is indispensable to ecological balance. The Nandagang International Photo Competition seeks to elevate global awareness of environmental and wildlife conservation. May the lenses uncover Nandagang Wetland's breathtaking allure, inviting participants and audiences alike to embrace this nature-focused celebration, gain inspiration, and unite to safeguard our shared home for sustained life vitality.

