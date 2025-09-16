Multiplier Fast Company Innovation by Design 2025: Global Rebrand Wins

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, the leading global employment platform, today announced that its 2024 rebrand has been recognized in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards, receiving Honorable Mention in the Mid-sized Business: 100–999 Employees category. The awards spotlight the most significant achievements in innovation, technology, and brand impact, highlighting design as a catalyst for progress and growth.

Built on the belief that talent knows no borders, Multiplier has spent the past four years helping more than 2,000 organizations across 150 countries hire, manage, and pay global teams. That journey shaped the 2024 rebrand, driven by the bold purpose of creating a world without limits by removing barriers, breaking geographical constraints, and enabling people and businesses to succeed beyond borders. The new portal logo embodies this vision as a metaphor for opportunity, connection, and a borderless future. More than a visual refresh, the vibrant orange identity embodies energy, warmth, and humanity, while the reimagined brand system, inspired by global teams, is designed to be distinctive and enduring.

"For a company dedicated to global teams, being recognized for both our business outcomes and our brand transformation validates that our purpose, to build a world without limits, is not only understood but felt," said Sagar Khatri, CEO & Co-founder, Multiplier. "Design is not just what we look like. It's how we connect, inspire, and empower."

The results of the rebrand underscore its impact: social engagement has increased by 350%, organic traffic is up 70%, and Multiplier's share of voice in the EOR category has risen by 30%. The company has also seen a 30% increase in non-paid pipeline and a 25% increase in average deal size.

The rebrand has also deepened trust and recognition across customers, employees, and analysts, with Multiplier named an EOR Leader by both IEC and Everest.

"The data proves what we've always believed: brand is one of the most powerful drivers of growth," said Alessandro Giua, Senior Director of Brand & Creative at Multiplier. "But beyond the numbers, a strong brand is about being front of mind. This rebrand has brought us closer to that, positioning Multiplier as a purpose-built platform for global teams that people feel connected to and genuinely value."

Fast Company will honor this year's Innovation by Design recipients at its annual awards reception in New York City on September 15, 2025. Multiplier Co-founder Amritpal Singh and Senior Director of Brand & Creative Alessandro Giua will attend on behalf of the company.



"Our global rebrand reflects the changing dynamics of how organizations hire and operate, bringing to life our vision of limitless possibilities for businesses and the people who power them. This recognition confirms we're delivering on that vision, and I want to congratulate our incredible marketing, design, and leadership teams, past and present, whose dedication made it possible," said Monish Munshi, CMO at Multiplier.

The recognition comes as Multiplier prepares for its next major milestone at HR Tech 2025 in Las Vegas (September 16–18), where the company will bring its "World Without Limits" vision to life through an immersive brand experience.