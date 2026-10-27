Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam and Hitachi Digital Services complete SAP transformation

Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam and Hitachi Digital Services celebrate the Go-Live milestone. Photo: Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam

The establishment of the Building Systems Division is part of MEVN’s broader business restructuring in Vietnam, bringing together activities spanning sales, project installation, maintenance, and after-sales services.

Following the first SAP transformation project in 2025, MEVN continued its partnership with Hitachi Digital Services Vietnam to support this business transition by extending the existing SAP S/4HANA platform to the new division, advancing its SAP transformation journey towards one SAP platform for One MEVN. Delivered over seven months, the transformation programme went live on October 1, establishing a unified digital platform to support day-to-day operations, strengthen governance, and provide a scalable foundation for future growth.

An integrated platform for a key business segment

Mitsubishi lifts have been in Vietnam since 1973, when the first unit was installed at Cho Ray Hospital. According to Mitsubishi Electric, the brand has since established a strong reputation in Vietnam for quality and safety in lifts and escalators.

Today, its operations are supported by a network of offices and service locations across the country, covering customer needs from product consultation to maintenance and after-sales services.

Integrating the Building Systems Division into MEVN’s broader operating model goes beyond organisational change. It requires seamless integration across the entire business value chain from sales and project installation to maintenance services, procurement, inventory management, and finance.

By extending its existing SAP S/4HANA platform, MEVN brings critical business processes and data into a unified environment, strengthening operational consistency, enhancing business visibility, and creating a scalable foundation for the Building Systems Division’s future growth.

Kunihiko Seki, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam, said, "Integrating our Building Systems business into Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam is an important step in strengthening our operations and preparing for future growth. The successful SAP S/4HANA implementation brings our people, processes, and business information together on a unified platform, enabling greater consistency, visibility, and control across our operations. We appreciate the commitment and close collaboration of the Hitachi Digital Services team in helping us achieve this important milestone.”

Powering transformation through partnership

Hitachi Digital Services Vietnam led the implementation through its Vietnam Delivery Centre, bringing together expertise in SAP consulting, business process design, systems integration, data migration, and governance.

The engagement focused on aligning the new division's business requirements with MEVN's existing SAP environment, configuring processes across multiple business functions, and establishing the necessary financial controls, reporting structures, and user authorisations.

The delivery approach included business process workshops, system development, data migration, integration testing, and user training. Structured project governance, quality reviews, and close collaboration between the MEVN and Hitachi Digital Services teams supported the transition to live operations.

Nguyen Ba Quynh, senior vice president at Hitachi Digital Services Vietnam and market leader at Hitachi Digital Services APAC, said, "This project demonstrates how enterprise technology can support complex business integration while maintaining continuity in day-to-day operations. Our teams worked closely with Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam to bring together business processes, data, and governance within its existing SAP environment."

"Successfully migrating a significant volume of business-critical assets and contracts within seven months reflects the depth of our SAP delivery expertise and the strength of our collaboration. We are proud to support MEVN in building a more integrated and scalable operational foundation.”

Success powered by SAP delivery expertise and strong collaboration. Photo: Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam

A platform for future growth

The successful go-live marks an important step in MEVN’s integration of its new Building Systems Division and continues the collaboration between Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam and Hitachi Digital Services.

For MEVN, the transformation establishes more than a common technology platform. It creates an integrated operating foundation that connects sales, project installation, maintenance, and customer service with procurement, inventory, and finance, enabling the Building Systems Division to operate as part of MEVN’s broader enterprise environment.

With common processes, data, and controls across these functions, MEVN has established a stronger foundation to support operational consistency, business visibility, and the future development of its Building Systems business in Vietnam.

Mitsubishi Electric to establish factory for automation products Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it will acquire an 80 per cent stake in Fuji Bakelite Vietnam Co., Ltd. on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Cooperation must align with Vietnam’s long-term ambitions As Vietnam continues its strong momentum and advances towards its aspiration of becoming a high income country by 2045, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), under the policy of the government of Japan, remains committed to supporting Vietnam’s reform efforts through both financial and technical cooperation.