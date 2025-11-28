Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Media invitation: Golden Singa Awards 2025 press conferences and ceremony

November 28, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
Media are invited to the Golden Singa Awards 2025, which includes press conferences, red carpet and ceremony events.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025, organised by NoonTalk Media Limited, will take place on 1 December 2025 at The Capitol Theatre in Singapore. Bringing together renowned artistes, filmmakers, and industry leaders from across the region, the Awards will serve as a vibrant celebration of creativity, talent, and cultural exchange. Members of the media are invited to join the day's programme, including pre-event press conferences, an MOU signing ceremony, and the highly anticipated red-carpet evening gala. A formal media invitation letter follows:

Dear Members of the Media,

On behalf of the Golden Singa Awards Committee, we are pleased to invite you to the inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025, taking place in Singapore on 1 December 2025 at The Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road, Singapore 178907.

The Awards ceremony will be held in the evening, with regional guests, artistes and industry partners coming together in a vibrant gathering where filmmakers and talent from across the region meet, connect and celebrate wins.

As part of the day's programme, please find below the schedule of key events. We warmly welcome members of the media to join us for these sessions:

Schedule: Pre-Awards Press Conferences

12:30 PM

Media registration and camera/video crew setup

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

MOU Signing Ceremony

In conjunction with the Golden Singa Awards, NoonTalk Media will be entering into a strategic collaboration with two partners to promote Chinese traditional culture and elevate the global presence of Guofeng (Chinese-style) music. The partnership will focus on talent development, culturally inspired performance content and the use of innovative technologies such as virtual idols and immersive media experiences.

The session will be chaired by NoonTalk Media's Deputy CEO, Mr Zheng Le (郑乐).

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Press Meet with the Golden Singa Awards Final Juries

This session will be conducted in a Q&A format, providing media with the opportunity to engage directly with the international juries, as well as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee. Members of the media may raise questions about the Awards, the adjudication process and perspectives. A copy of the jury profiles can be downloaded here.

The press conference will be chaired by Mr Dasmond Koh (许振荣), Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee.

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Announces Strategic Collaboration

In this inaugural edition of the Golden Singa Awards, eight Hong Kong or Hong Kong co-produced films are competing across all 17 award categories. In conjunction with the Awards, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore will announce a strategic collaboration between Singapore and Hong Kong to foster new opportunities and facilitate exchanges for film professionals from both cities.

This session will be chaired by Mr Owin Fung (馮浩然), Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Singapore).

Schedule: Awards Ceremony

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Red Carpet & Pre-Event Cocktail Reception

Venue: The Capitol Plaza

A designated area will be set aside for members of the media. In the event of wet weather, the red carpet will be cancelled.

6:45 PM – 7:00 PM

Guests proceed to The Capitol Theatre and be seated by 7:00 PM.

A designated area will be set aside for members of the media.

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Awards Ceremony

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Post-Awards After Party

Media are invited to join the After Party and may conduct interviews with Award winners during the session.

Kindly RSVP by Saturday, 29 November 2025 to doris.boo@noontalk.com

For any enquiries, please feel free to contact me at 9769 0506 or visit the Golden Singa Awards website for more information.

Thank you and we look forward to hosting you on 1 December 2025.

By PR Newswire

Noontalk Media Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
media Golden Singa Awards 2025 Golden Singa Awards Press conferences

Related Contents

Media invitation: Golden Singa Awards 2025 press conferences and ceremony

Media invitation: Golden Singa Awards 2025 press conferences and ceremony

Golden Singa Awards Unveils Inaugural Nominees Across 17 Categories

Golden Singa Awards Unveils Inaugural Nominees Across 17 Categories

The evolving mission of professional media in the AI era

The evolving mission of professional media in the AI era

Talkshow to explore media’s evolving role in enterprise growth

Talkshow to explore media’s evolving role in enterprise growth

How the media in Vietnam offered me a second chapter

How the media in Vietnam offered me a second chapter

10 per cent tax rate proposed for all press agencies

10 per cent tax rate proposed for all press agencies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

Himel drives global growth with ALTIVO, advancing Powering Infinity vision

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

UTM innovators Eswaran Mohan and Renuga Nair shape Asia's digital future

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

IMS25 convenes global leaders in Riyadh to shape MICE industry future

VARON offers Black Friday deals for respiratory health this season

VARON offers Black Friday deals for respiratory health this season

ALLUONE launches customised plant-care solution as market grows

ALLUONE launches customised plant-care solution as market grows

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020