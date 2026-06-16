MAaGI Medical debuts i Series multimodal tumor therapy technique at APSCVIR 2026

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer of Suzhou, a distinguished gathering of eminent professionals convened. From June 11 to 14, 2026, the 20th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology (APSCVIR 2026) was ceremoniously held at the Suzhou International Expo Centre. The congress was presided over by Academician Gao-Jun Teng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences as Chair, bringing together over one thousand elite scholars from the field of interventional radiology worldwide. MAaGI Medical made a prominent appearance with its all-new "i" Series multimodal tumour therapy technology. Distinguished by its cutting-edge innovative concepts, breakthrough clinical data, and intelligent upgrade solutions, the technology emerged as a central highlight of the congress, garnering substantial attention and widespread recognition from the international expert community.

Clinical Breakthroughs: Multimodal convert "Cold Tumors" into "Hot Tumors"

MAaGI Medical's globally pioneering, proprietary multimodal tumor therapy technology is actively reshaping the therapeutic landscape for solid tumors, including liver and pancreatic cancers. By leveraging rapid alternations between cryogenic freezing and radiofrequency heating, along with precise thermal dosage control, the technology not only achieves highly efficient in situ inactivation of tumor cells, but also disrupts them to effectively unleash tumor antigens. This process transforms traditional immune-cold tumors into immune-hot ones that are highly responsive to immunotherapy. Having successfully navigated the special review pathway for innovative medical devices to secure market approval, the groundbreaking clinical value of this technology has recently garnered substantial acclaim and attention from the international academic community:

Authoritative Verification: Mechanistic studies and clinical outcomes have been featured on the cover of the top international journal 《Theranostics》. The research shows that multimodal tumor therapy significantly extends progression-free survival in advanced liver cancer patients and first identified CX3CR1⁺GPR56⁺ tumor-responsive CD8⁺T cells as key functional subsets mediating long-lasting antitumor immunity. The expansion ratio of this cell subset after multimodal treatment is significantly positively correlated with progression-free survival.

Mechanistic studies and clinical outcomes have been featured on the cover of the top international journal 《Theranostics》. The research shows that multimodal tumor therapy significantly extends progression-free survival in advanced liver cancer patients and first identified CX3CR1⁺GPR56⁺ tumor-responsive CD8⁺T cells as key functional subsets mediating long-lasting antitumor immunity. The expansion ratio of this cell subset after multimodal treatment is significantly positively correlated with progression-free survival. Blockbuster Release: At the just concluded 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), MAaGI Medical announced its latest data in pancreatic cancer treatment, demonstrating exciting clinical value. Combining multimodal therapy to convert pancreatic tumors from "cold" to "hot" with immunotherapy achieved an 8-month improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to conventional chemotherapy, bringing new hope for the "king of cancer" treatment.

At the just concluded 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), MAaGI Medical announced its latest data in pancreatic cancer treatment, demonstrating exciting clinical value. Combining multimodal therapy to convert pancreatic tumors from "cold" to "hot" with immunotherapy achieved an 8-month improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to conventional chemotherapy, bringing new hope for the "king of cancer" treatment. Extensive Clinical Application: Supported by the 2025 High-End Medical Equipment Promotion and Application Program of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Health Commission of China, this technology has been fully implemented across multiple clinical departments—including Interventional Radiology, Hepatobiliary Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, and Oncology—in more than ten leading hospitals throughout China.

"i"Series: Digital Empowerment Leading to Precision Intelligence

During the congress, a distinguished assembly of global experts gathered at the launch event to jointly witness the world premiere of the "i" Series multimodal tumor therapy technology. The attending experts included Academician Gao-Jun Teng, Professor Jia-Ping Li (President of the Cancer Hospital Affiliated with Guangzhou Medical University), Professor Wen-Tao Li (Director of the Interventional Oncology Department at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center), Professor Long Jiao from The Royal Marsden Hospital (United Kingdom), Professor Hicham Kobeiter from Henri Mondor University Hospital (France), Professor Shuichiro Shiina from the Sasaki Institute (Japan), and Professor Alex Tang, former President of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology.

The new "i" Series platform delivers a groundbreaking intelligent upgrade. It builds a bespoke digital tumor model for each patient, dynamically simulating, forecasting, and steering the spatial distribution of the energy field. It delivers precise lesion planning via image fusion before surgery; during the procedure, it captures individualized parameters such as tumor density, perfusion, and impedance to regulate thermal dosage and monitor the temperature field in real time, ensuring accurate, visualized targeting. After surgery, it provides a holistic forecast and assessment of outcomes. This means that clinicians can move beyond traditional empirical procedures and achieve "tailored" personalized precision medicine.

This marks a departure from conventional experience-based practices, ushering in a "custom-fit" era of precision therapy. Powered by data-driven intelligence, the "i" Series ensures standardized, highly controllable procedures while striving to maximize the patient's long-term systemic anti-tumor immune memory, ultimately delivering sustained clinical value.

Resonance of Vision: International Experts Offer In-Depth Insights into Clinical Value

Throughout multiple keynote sessions at this year's congress, MAaGI Medical's multimodal tumor therapy technology was repeatedly cited as an exemplary innovation. Academician Gao-Jun Teng, in his report titled "Interventional Radiology in China: New Horizons," specifically highlighted that original achievements represented by MAaGI Medical's multimodal technology are profoundly reshaping the landscape of precision oncology with transformative momentum.

Professor Long Jiao from The Royal Marsden Hospital (United Kingdom) offered high praise, stating that this technology not only achieves precise local eradication but also simultaneously activates the body's own anti-tumor immune response through an in-situ vaccine effect, aligning perfectly with the principles of personalized precision medicine. Professor Li Wentao, from the perspective of interventional radiology, noted that this technology can induce anti-tumor immunity in situ, effectively reducing the risk of recurrence and metastasis. Notably, preliminary clinical studies in primary liver cancer and pancreatic cancer have demonstrated its breakthrough potential to convert "cold tumors" into "hot tumors," opening a new pathway for interventional immunotherapy.

Global Attention: Ushering in a New Era of Interventional Immunity

During the congress, the MAaGI Medical exhibition booth attracted sustained high foot traffic. Experts and scholars from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and beyond gathered to express strong interest and high acclaim for the integrated solution of precision, intelligence, and immune activation offered by the "i" Series. Global experts unanimously agreed that the "i" Series multimodal ablation technology balances locally precise, minimally invasive eradication with systemic immune response, providing an ideal technological platform for interventional immunotherapy of solid tumors.

From documented therapeutic efficacy published in international journals to the new intelligent platform brought by the "i" Series, MAaGI Medical is redefining the treatment paradigm for solid tumors with cutting-edge multimodal thermophysical immunotherapy. The company is delivering a "China Solution" to the global field of minimally invasive oncological interventions—one that integrates precision, intelligence, efficacy, and immune activation—and is leading the way into a brand-new era of interventional immunotherapy for solid tumors.