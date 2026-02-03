Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Luyuan Group Joins China-Thailand Anniversary Celebrations

February 03, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
The electric vehicle manufacturer participated in commemorative events marking fifty years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, supporting youth exchange programmes.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Since January 14, the two-week "Boundless Creativity, Youth Connection" China–Thailand Youth Cultural Exchange Series officially kicked off in Bangkok. Over 500 representatives from various sectors and university students in both countries gathered for this cross-border cultural engagement. Jointly organized by China's Intercontinental communication center (CICC) and Chulalongkorn University, and supported by Thailand's Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Interior, and the Office of the Prime Minister, the event serves as a robust platform for deepening youth exchange between the two nations. Luyuan Group, together with its global brand LYVA, was invited to participate, showcasing innovative products to foster cross-cultural youth engagement.

Luyuan Group Participates in Key Event Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of China–Thailand Diplomatic Relations, Promoting Youth Exchange

As part of the program, Luyuan Group co-launched the "Ride with Panda, Toward the Future Together" China–Thailand Youth Friendship Ride. Young participants from both countries rode Luyuan motorbike featuring the panda mascot "A Pu" through iconic Bangkok landmarks, symbolizing the vitality and enduring friendship between China and Thailand.

As an invited corporate representative, Luyuan Group donated a panda-themed motorbike to Dhurakij Pundit University, encouraging youth to document cultural and exchange stories through action. This appearance highlighted Luyuan's commitment to social responsibility and cultural influence, while also showcasing the Group's progress in accelerating global expansion through its brand LYVA. Currently, Luyuan's business footprint spans over 80 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, Luyuan Group will continue to collaborate with global partners to explore new paths in green mobility and contribute to sustainable development worldwide.

In addition, the event also featured the "Gifts from China" exhibition, themed around the 50th anniversary of China–Thailand friendship. Organized with the support of the China National Arts and Crafts Society's Pattern R&D Center, the Pattern Museum, and Qilin Co-creation, the exhibition brought together numerous Chinese heritage brands, attracting significant interest from young attendees from both countries.

Among the highlights was the debut of the "The Eight Horses of Contemporary Prosperitye" — a horse-themed pattern co-created by the Pattern Museum and artist ZHENG CHONG in celebration of the Year of the Horse — adding rich cultural depth to the event. Contemporary artworks by Xu Shanxun from Mogu Gallery, along with leading Chinese brands such as GELASIGE, Beyond Home Textiles, and Youji Jewelry, further embodied the vibrant reach of Chinese culture abroad.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Luyuan Group Holding (Cayman) Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Luyuan Group China-Thailand

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Big Jump SEO Partners on Financial Literacy Campaign

Big Jump SEO Partners on Financial Literacy Campaign

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

ABB Launches Automation Extended Platform

ABB Launches Automation Extended Platform

Makro PRO Tops Thai E-Commerce Rankings

Makro PRO Tops Thai E-Commerce Rankings

Daniel Ho Wins Cybersecurity Professional Silver Award

Daniel Ho Wins Cybersecurity Professional Silver Award

Vantage Data Centers Names Malaysia Managing Director

Vantage Data Centers Names Malaysia Managing Director

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Big Jump SEO Partners on Financial Literacy Campaign

Big Jump SEO Partners on Financial Literacy Campaign

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

ABB Launches Automation Extended Platform

ABB Launches Automation Extended Platform

Makro PRO Tops Thai E-Commerce Rankings

Makro PRO Tops Thai E-Commerce Rankings

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020