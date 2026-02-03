Luyuan Group Joins China-Thailand Anniversary Celebrations

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Since January 14, the two-week "Boundless Creativity, Youth Connection" China–Thailand Youth Cultural Exchange Series officially kicked off in Bangkok. Over 500 representatives from various sectors and university students in both countries gathered for this cross-border cultural engagement. Jointly organized by China's Intercontinental communication center (CICC) and Chulalongkorn University, and supported by Thailand's Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Interior, and the Office of the Prime Minister, the event serves as a robust platform for deepening youth exchange between the two nations. Luyuan Group, together with its global brand LYVA, was invited to participate, showcasing innovative products to foster cross-cultural youth engagement.

As part of the program, Luyuan Group co-launched the "Ride with Panda, Toward the Future Together" China–Thailand Youth Friendship Ride. Young participants from both countries rode Luyuan motorbike featuring the panda mascot "A Pu" through iconic Bangkok landmarks, symbolizing the vitality and enduring friendship between China and Thailand.As an invited corporate representative, Luyuan Group donated a panda-themed motorbike to Dhurakij Pundit University, encouraging youth to document cultural and exchange stories through action. This appearance highlighted Luyuan's commitment to social responsibility and cultural influence, while also showcasing the Group's progress in accelerating global expansion through its brand LYVA. Currently, Luyuan's business footprint spans over 80 countries and regions.Looking ahead, Luyuan Group will continue to collaborate with global partners to explore new paths in green mobility and contribute to sustainable development worldwide.In addition, the event also featured the "Gifts from China" exhibition, themed around the 50th anniversary of China–Thailand friendship. Organized with the support of the China National Arts and Crafts Society's Pattern R&D Center, the Pattern Museum, and Qilin Co-creation, the exhibition brought together numerous Chinese heritage brands, attracting significant interest from young attendees from both countries.Among the highlights was the debut of the "The Eight Horses of Contemporary Prosperitye" — a horse-themed pattern co-created by the Pattern Museum and artist ZHENG CHONG in celebration of the Year of the Horse — adding rich cultural depth to the event. Contemporary artworks by Xu Shanxun from Mogu Gallery, along with leading Chinese brands such as GELASIGE, Beyond Home Textiles, and Youji Jewelry, further embodied the vibrant reach of Chinese culture abroad.

