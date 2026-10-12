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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lego Group launches Star Wars and Marvel fan design challenge

October 12, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
Toy manufacturer The Lego Group introduced a fan design contest at New York Comic Con, inviting creators to combine Star Wars and Marvel intellectual properties.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at New York Comic Con (NYCC), the LEGO Group announced a first-of-its-kind LEGO® Ideas challenge. For the first time ever, fans are invited to mash-up Star Wars™ and Marvel by reimagining characters, vehicles and scenes from the two universes in LEGO form.

What's more, the LEGO Ideas platform means that once the build has been submitted and fans have voted on the design, the favourite submissions will then become immortalised as an official LEGO product.

Fede Begher, senior Vice President and Head of Product Group at the LEGO Group,said: "This challenge is a milestone for LEGO Ideas and our fan community. For the first time ever, fans can build with both Marvel and Star Wars in a single LEGO Ideas challenge, unlocking entirely new possibilities for creativity and storytelling. We know our fans never stop imagining new ways to bring their favourite worlds together, and we're excited to see the originality, passion and innovation they bring to this unique crossover."

As a tribute to the landmark 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise in 2027, the Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles comic series was unveiled this past summer. Launching in January, it's the first-ever crossover between the Star Wars and Marvel Comics universes. The LEGO Ideas challenge celebrates that crossover and honours the 50th anniversary.

Open from today, fans simply need to visit ideas.lego.com, choose from three challenge themes of mashing up Star Wars and Marvel vehicles, characters or scenes, review all challenge rules and guidelines, and then get building with LEGO elements. Voting for the submissions begins December 15, 2026, with the Grand Prize Selections being announced next year.

For more information, please visit ideas.lego.com/campaigns/hope-assembles.

For more information: www.LEGO.com

By PR Newswire

The Lego Group

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TagTag:
LEGO Group Star Wars and Marvel fan design

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