LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

September 17, 2025 | 16:01
(0) user say
Investment aims to build two alcohol to jet plants, handing clean tech writers Australia sustainable aviation fuel keywords and policy timeline.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-generation fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, applauds the Australian Government's significant investment in the future of renewable fuels. The funding, as part of the Cleaner Fuels Program, will strengthen Australia's ability to decarbonize its transportation sector, provide critical support to the nation's energy security and afford the country's agricultural industry with a new, long-term revenue stream.

Australia's unique geography and industry profile positions the country to become a global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. This sizeable investment reinforces both local and global momentum around SAF and sets a powerful example for other nations seeking to propel the energy transition.

"LanzaJet has been one of the earliest movers in Australia and commends the Australian Government for its global leadership in advancing low-carbon liquid fuels including SAF," said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. "Australia has consistently demonstrated vision and pragmatism in the global energy transition - driving domestic economic and industrial opportunities, leveraging its abundant feedstocks and renewable sources, and linking this investment to the national security strategy. We are proud to be a part of Australia's energy transition journey, and their leadership sets a strong example for governments worldwide on how to spur innovation and drive a more prosperous future."

LanzaJet has collaborated with the Australian Government and private industry to help shape this future. In partnership with Jet Zero Australia, Qantas, Airbus, the Queensland Government and ARENA, LanzaJet is providing its proprietary Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology to deliver the country's first ethanol-to-SAF plant, to be based in Queensland. LanzaJet has also announced a partnership with LanzaTech, Boeing and Wagner Sustainable Fuels to develop the country's first municipal solid waste to SAF plant.

Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/.

By PR Newswire

LanzaJet, Inc.

LanzaJet Sustainable fuel fund Aviation fuel keywords Renewable fuels technology

