KPM Analytics upgrades NIR analyzers with ready-to-use calibration packages

December 05, 2025 | 10:54
(0) user say
KPM Analytics enhances its NIR analyzers with ready-to-use calibration packages to simplify food and feed quality analysis for industrial laboratories.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics today announced the release of 10 new Near-Infrared (NIR) Calibration Packages for its SpectraStar™ XT NIR Analyzer Series. These ready-to-use packages provide food and agriculture producers with faster, simpler access to accurate, high-confidence quality measurements.

Food and feed processors rely on NIR technology to quickly assess key quality attributes such as moisture, protein, fat (oil), and fiber—measurements made possible by robust calibration models that convert spectral data into actionable results. KPM's new calibration packages introduce more than 200 validated calibration models, expanding product coverage and giving SpectraStar™ XT users immediate access to precise, reliable analysis across a wide range of agricultural and processed food products. Combined with the SpectraStar XT's high signal-to-noise optical design and patented TAS® (True Alignment Spectroscopy) technology, these packages deliver a powerful, ready-to-use quality control solution that supports consistent decision-making from day one.

"KPM Analytics has long been a leader in NIR innovation for the food and feed industries. SpectraStar™ XT analyzers are trusted for their accuracy and reliability, and these new Calibration Packages further strengthen that value," says Yuegang Zhao, President of the KPM Analytics Laboratory Solutions Division and Chief Commercial Officer. "A calibration library of this depth and robustness takes years to build, and it enables producers to streamline workflows, maintain consistency, and make confident, data-driven decisions."

The initial set of 10 calibration packages spans feed, feed ingredients, dairy products, grains, flours, oilseeds, snack foods, and more. Each package includes between 10 and more than 30 calibrations, depending on the application. Updates to the packages and additional packages will be released as KPM continues to expand its growing calibration library.

Calibration Deployment Simplified with KPMLink® Cloud Platform
Calibration packages can be distributed through KPMLink®, KPM's cloud-based platform for networking, calibration deployment, and data management across multiple SpectraStar™ XT analyzers. The system centralizes and simplifies calibration control, ensuring consistent methods across all instruments. Through KPMLink®, teams can instantly deploy and synchronize updates—including the new NIR Calibration Packages—to every SpectraStar™ XT analyzer connected to their organization.

"KPMLink® allows organizations to manage all SpectraStar™ XT analyzers from anywhere in the world," Zhao adds. "Instead of manually downloading individual calibrations, KPMLink® streamlines the entire process, ensuring every instrument remains up to date and operating correctly."

Availability
Current SpectraStar XT Series users and prospective customers are encouraged to contact sales@kpmanalytics.com to learn more about KPM Analytics' NIR Calibration Package offerings. For additional information about SpectraStar XT analyzers, KPMLink®, and other KPM solutions, visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

By PR Newswire

KPM Analytics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KPM Analytics Calibration Packages Deployment SpectraStar XT Analyzer

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
