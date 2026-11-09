Jurong Point and Link Asset Management launch Pulse at Jurong app

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse @ Jurong, a new community-centric digital platform developed by Jurong Point and Link Asset Management, has officially launched to bring everyday life across Singapore's West closer together. Designed around the needs of residents, workers, students and visitors, the app connects transport information, neighbourhood businesses, local dining and retail offers, community activities and essential amenities in one convenient platform.

With Jurong Point as its starting point, Pulse @ Jurong serves the wider Jurong community, connecting people to neighbourhood businesses, services and experiences beyond the mall. The initiative reflects Jurong Point's evolving role as a community hub and Link's commitment to strengthening connections between its assets and the communities they serve.

Designed around everyday needs

Whether checking bus arrival times before leaving home, looking for a nearby meal, finding an upcoming community programme or discovering a relevant dining offer, users can access multiple aspects of their day through one app. Pulse brings together transport information and alerts, parking and EV-charging information, food and dining recommendations, neighbourhood amenities and services, and community events. Users can also discover eligible retail and dining offers, claim them through the app and keep them in an in-app wallet.

At launch, Pulse includes more than 470 store listings alongside local discoveries and places of interest. The app is designed for a potential Jurong West residential catchment of more than 250,000 people (this figure does not represent registered users).

Shaped with the Community, for the Community

The platform is developed with input from focus groups and closed beta involving 270 people living and working in the West over eight months, Pulse reflects feedback on transport, deals and neighbourhood discovery. This initial launch will be followed by further enhancements shaped by community feedback and actual usage. AI-assisted tools were also used to support feedback analysis and identify recurring themes.

"Access to timely and useful local information can help residents plan their day and participate more actively in community life. I hope Pulse @ Jurong will complement existing community channels and make it easier for residents to stay informed, discover activities nearby and feel more connected to the people and places around them," said Patrick Tay, Member of Parliament for Pioneer SMC and Adviser to Pioneer Grassroots Organisations.

"We began by looking at what people across Jurong need in their everyday lives, beyond what happens within the mall. Pulse is being piloted in Jurong to make local information, community activities and neighbourhood businesses easier to discover, while exploring how a digital platform can complement physical retail spaces and strengthen community connections. This is only the beginning. We will continue refining the platform and introducing new features based on feedback from residents, merchants and community partners. As we assess adoption, sustained engagement and the outcomes of this pilot, a successful model could potentially be adapted across Link's wider portfolio," said Andy Kau, General Manager, Jurong Point.

Making Community Happenings easier to Discover

Pulse @ Jurong is intended to complement existing community and public-service channels by helping residents discover nearby events, activities and volunteer opportunities. Where available, users can follow links to the relevant organisers' platforms to register or learn more.

Working with The Frontier and Boon Lay Community Clubs and local stakeholders, Jurong Point aims to broaden the visibility of local activities and provide another channel through which residents can connect with their community.

Supporting Local Business and strengthening the Jurong ecosystem

Beyond community information, Pulse @ Jurong creates a new digital discovery channel connecting residents and visitors with local businesses across Singapore's West. The platform features 200 Jurong Point tenants and more than 300 neighbourhood merchants in the surrounding precincts, bringing together a diverse mix of retail, dining, services and everyday experiences in one convenient app.

Participating businesses can increase their visibility, showcase relevant offerings and engage customers through targeted promotions and campaigns. By connecting digital discovery with physical visits, the platform aims to encourage local spending, support neighbourhood businesses and strengthen the wider commercial ecosystem.

"For hawkers and small businesses in the neighbourhood, reaching new customers beyond our regular patrons is always important. Many residents may not be aware of the variety of food and services available just around the corner. The Jurong Point team took the time to engage us personally and guide us through how to use Pulse @ Jurong, making it easier for merchants like us to come on board. The app gives us another way to showcase what we offer, reach new customers and encourage more people to explore and support local businesses. It is encouraging to see Jurong Point extending its reach beyond the mall to bring the wider business community together," said Anthony Low Hock Kee, Vice President of The Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore, and owner of Xin Sheng Ngoh Hiong Prawn Cracker at Boon Lay Place Food Village.

"Many neighbourhood merchants rely on word-of-mouth and returning customers, but there is often a wider audience nearby that may not be aware of what local businesses have to offer. Pulse @ Jurong provides a valuable platform for merchants to increase their visibility and connect with more residents in the community. Beyond supporting local businesses, it also helps bring people closer to the activities, services and experiences available in the neighbourhood. We are encouraged to see Jurong Point extending its role beyond the mall to strengthen connections across the wider Jurong community," said Kuek Chiew Peng, BBM(L) Chairman, Boon Lay Merchants' Association for Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

Through its tenant relationships, on-site touchpoints and engagement with local merchants, Jurong Point is helping connect the mall with the wider Jurong community.

The launch also marks an important step in Link's approach to digital placemaking, exploring how technology can complement physical retail assets, deepen customer engagement and create measurable value for tenants and community partners. Insights from adoption, usage and merchant participation will guide the platform's continued development and potential expansion.

Discover More of the West with Pulse @ Jurong

To celebrate the launch, new users who sign up for Pulse @ Jurong from 7 November 2026 can enjoy dining and retail vouchers at the designated sign-up booths within Jurong Point, giving them an added incentive to discover and experience the offerings.

Adding to the excitement, users will also have the opportunity to stand a chance to win a JAECOO 6, an off-road-inspired electric SUV, as part of a launch lucky draw. Further details on participation and eligibility will be announced.

Pulse @ Jurong is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Residents and visitors are invited to download the app to explore real-time transport information, neighbourhood dining and retail offers, local discoveries and community happenings across Singapore's West.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id6770556908

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mll.pls

Stay connected with Pulse @ Jurong:

Follow Pulse @ Jurong on Facebook and Instagram for the latest neighbourhood discoveries, community happenings, exclusive offers and updates on upcoming activities.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pulseatjurong/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pulseatjurong/

Everyday Information in One Place

Pulse @ Jurong enables users to:

Plan their journeys

Access transport information and alerts, including bus arrival timings, traffic and train alerts, parking availability and EV-charging information. Discover what is nearby

Browse store listings, alongside local food and dining recommendations, neighbourhood amenities, services and places of interest across Pioneer, Jurong and nearby areas. Stay connected with the community

Discover upcoming community events, programmes and volunteer opportunities, with direct links to the relevant platforms for users to register their interest. Access relevant offers

Discover retail and dining offers, claim them through the app and store them in the in-app wallet.

About Pulse @ Jurong

Pulse @ Jurong is a community-centric digital platform developed by Jurong Point and Link Asset Management Limited to connect people, places, businesses and everyday experiences across Singapore's West.

Designed for residents, workers, students and visitors, the app brings together real-time transport information, neighbourhood discoveries, dining and retail offers, local amenities and community happenings in one convenient platform. It also provides a digital discovery channel for Jurong Point tenants and neighbourhood merchants, helping local businesses connect with customers and encouraging greater participation in the local economy.

For more information about Pulse @ Jurong, please visit https://www.pulseatjurong.com.sg/

https://sg.linkreit.com/malls/jurong-point/

https://www.laml.com/en/