Fibocom cellular modules connect to Starlink Direct to Cell network

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom's LE270-EU and LE271-GL LTE Cat.1 bis modules have successfully connected to the SpaceX Direct to Cell (DTC) satellite network during live-network testing in New Zealand. Using standard firmware and without adding satellite-specific hardware modifications, both modules successfully registered on the network, established IP data sessions, and transmitted data over the satellite link. Testing across outdoor, in-vehicle, and indoor environments also provided insights into real-world connectivity performance under different conditions.

Extending LTE Beyond Terrestrial Coverage

For asset trackers, environmental monitoring devices, and other IoT equipment deployed in remote agricultural areas, mountainous regions, or locations with limited cellular coverage, satellite connectivity offers an additional way to keep devices connected.

Traditionally, adding satellite capabilities can introduce additional hardware requirements, power consumption, and development costs. This raises an important question for IoT device manufacturers: Can existing LTE designs be extended to support satellite connectivity without adding dedicated satellite communication hardware?

LTE Cat.1 bis offers a practical balance of data performance, mobility, power consumption, and cost for a broad range of IoT applications. SpaceX Direct to Cell extends the reach of cellular technology by deploying LTE base station capabilities on low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and operating through partnerships with mobile network operators.

For compatible LTE devices that meet the relevant network access requirements, satellites can provide an additional connectivity option beyond terrestrial cell towers.

This creates opportunities for OEMs to explore satellite-enabled IoT applications while retaining their existing LTE hardware architecture, potentially reducing the complexity of introducing satellite connectivity into established device designs.

Real-World Performance Across Two Environments

Establishing a satellite connection is only part of the equation. For IoT applications, reliable data transfer and the ability to operate under varying coverage conditions are equally important.

Under open-sky conditions, both modules successfully established satellite data connections and demonstrated practical data throughput.

During outdoor and in-vehicle testing with good sky visibility, the LE270-EU achieved approximately 2.2 Mbps downlink throughput, while the LE271-GL reached approximately 2.0 Mbps. Both modules delivered around 0.3 Mbps uplink throughput, with network registration taking approximately 1–30 seconds and ping response rates ranging from 80% to 90%.

The modules were also able to register and exchange data under weak-signal conditions, demonstrating the feasibility of standard LTE connectivity over a live satellite network.

In indoor environments with obstructed sky visibility, connectivity performance varied more significantly.

When tested inside a hotel room, downlink throughput dropped to approximately 0.5 Mbps in some test scenarios, while ping response rates were around 65%–70%. Some data requests also experienced noticeably longer response times.

These findings highlight both the potential and the practical considerations of satellite-enabled IoT connectivity.

For applications such as asset tracking and agricultural monitoring, which typically transmit small amounts of data at regular intervals, the priority is not necessarily to match terrestrial LTE speeds. Instead, satellite connectivity can provide an additional path for transmitting location updates, device status, and sensor readings when terrestrial coverage is unavailable.

Designed for Practical IoT Deployment

Extending connectivity beyond terrestrial networks is valuable, but IoT devices must still meet fundamental requirements for size, power efficiency, and development cost, particularly in battery-powered applications designed to operate unattended for extended periods.

Fibocom's LE270 and LE271 series LTE Cat.1 bis modules feature a compact 17.7 × 15.8 × 2.4 mm form factor and Power Saving Mode (PSM) current as low as 2.5 μA. With OpenCPU development capabilities and a range of peripheral interfaces, the modules offer flexibility for compact device designs, integrated applications, and power-sensitive IoT deployments.

Satellite connectivity also introduces different considerations for power management.

In the field tests, uploading the same file over the satellite connection required approximately 1.5–1.8 times the energy consumed over a terrestrial cellular connection. The increase was primarily associated with longer transmission times, higher transmit current, and data retransmissions. Meanwhile, the modules maintained their low PSM sleep current.

For battery-powered IoT devices, combining low-power hardware with an appropriate data reporting strategy is essential. Adjusting reporting intervals, buffering data during temporary connectivity interruptions, and retrying transmissions when the link becomes available can help devices operate more effectively under variable satellite network conditions.

The testing has also provided Fibocom with practical engineering insights into satellite network access, data transmission, and connectivity performance across different environments.

Building on these results, Fibocom is continuing to optimize DTC firmware compatibility for the LE270 and LE271 series, with a focus on improving network registration efficiency and connection resilience. These efforts will further support device manufacturers exploring satellite connectivity for asset tracking, remote monitoring, and other IoT applications.