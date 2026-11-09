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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Leaders In Future Tech finale secures 526 million yuan investment

November 09, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
The Leaders In Future Tech+ program finale wrapped in Nanjing with 526 million yuan in investment intentions and 31 enterprise landings, China Media Group reported on 8 November.

NANJING, China, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the grand finale of Leaders In Future Tech+ — a documentary sci-tech innovation program jointly produced by China Media Group, the Ministry of Education, and the Nanjing Municipal People's Government — aired as the Youth Innovation Carnival.

Since its October 3 premiere, the program traveled to 10 cities across China, selecting 100 teams of young innovators with an average age of just 28 from nearly 500 applicants. Fifteen finalists advanced to the finale, presenting breakthroughs spanning AI chips, optical interconnect, biomedicine, smart agriculture, and more.

To date, the program has facilitated ¥526 million in investment intentions covering 34 participating enterprises, and helped 31 companies reach landing agreements with 11 districts and counties of Nanjing.

At the carnival, the "Leaders In Future Tech+ Little Giant Transformation Plan" was launched, with 13 enterprises selected in the first batch to receive a five-module service system guiding them toward specialized, high-end development.

Behind these numbers is a media-driven innovation model: closed-door investment meetings were turned into open, transparent dialogues, connecting young innovators directly with venture capital firms, academicians, industry experts, and local governments — with the focus not on short-term commercial maturity, but on long-term growth potential.

The finale also showed how technology serves everyday life: non-invasive brain-computer interface demonstrations, low-cost bone-repair materials, and ultra-low-cost fresh-keeping cards that reduce agricultural loss — each a footnote to innovation with human warmth.

With Season One concluded, Season Two recruitment is now open to innovation teams nationwide via China Media Group's official channels and the Yangshipin app (CMG Mobile). As the program's message goes: put young innovators at center stage — and hand the future to innovation.

By PR Newswire

China Media Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Leaders In Future Tech Leaders In Future Tech+ China Media Group

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