TCL CSOT schedules global display technology conference in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TCL CSOT Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference 2026 (DTC 2026) will take place in Wuhan, China, on November 13. Under the theme "TRUE VISION, AI IN MOTION," this year's conference will present TCL CSOT's latest advances in Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED), APEX display technologies, AI applications, and next-generation display solutions.

Displaying the Future in the AI Era

As AI accelerates change across digital content and intelligent devices, the ability to deliver rich colors and fine details while meeting the needs of different usage scenarios is becoming essential for translating display technology into experiences users can see and feel.

At DTC 2026, TCL CSOT will examine how AI is reshaping content creation, device form factors, and human-machine interaction, offering a closer look at how these shifts are expanding the role of displays in future intelligent experiences.

IJP OLED Moves toward Large-Scale Commercialization

Following more than a decade of research and development, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED technology is advancing from technical validation toward large-scale production, marking a critical stage in its commercialization. Its expanding applications from medical displays into IT and consumer products demonstrate the growing potential of IJP OLED across monitors and future intelligent devices, attracting increasing attention throughout the display value chain.

At DTC 2026, TCL CSOT will share further updates on its IJP OLED development and continued exploration of the technology. As a major highlight of the conference, these advances will offer a closer look at the potential path for the development of next-generation display technologies.

APEX Platform Innovations Bring the Future of Display to Life

At DTC 2026, TCL CSOT will bring together a broad lineup of APEX platform innovations, highlighting advances in display experience, visual health, sustainability, and form-factor innovation. By connecting technology development with real-world applications, the showcase will translate the value of a "great display" into tangible experiences. From picture quality and viewing comfort to new product forms and use cases, the exhibits will offer industry partners and guests a clearer view of the diverse possibilities shaping the future of displays.

Industry Leaders to Exchange Perspectives on the Future of Displays

Beyond its technology and product showcases, DTC 2026 will bring together industry leaders and cross-sector thinkers to explore the future of displays. Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT; Xiaolin Yan, CTO of TCL Technology and TCL CSOT; and science writer and Wenjin Book Award Winner Weigang Wan are expected to join the conference.

Their discussions will examine how AI is reshaping display standards, human-machine interaction, product development, and user experience. By bringing together perspectives from technology, content, and applications, DTC 2026 aims to present an integrated view of the forces shaping the future of displays and foster closer collaboration across the display ecosystem. More highlights from DTC 2026 will be announced soon.