FF EAI Robotics advances security robot sales with US integrators

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) ("FFR" or the "Company"), a California-based Physical AI robotics ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global CEO of FFR and FF.

"Welcome to our 80th weekly report. I spent last week working in New York, and it was a very productive week. This week, I'm back at our Silicon Beach headquarters, and the good news keeps coming.

Let me start with FFR's EAI Brain—OmniMind—and its model. As of November 6, the OmniMind model ranked No. 1 overall on RoboColiseum's global leaderboard. RoboColiseum tests embodied AI models in simulation. We scored 0.8698 out of 1, ahead of leading models like NVIDIA GR00T N1.7, GPT-6 Astra, Claude Opus 5.5, and π0.5.

Until now, the market has recognized us mainly for our EAI Devices core and FF EAI Robot World 2.0, and for how quickly our robot sales and deployments have grown. What makes me especially happy is that our EAI Brain core has now delivered a strong result of its own. And we have an industry benchmark to back it up.

So how did FF OmniMind make it to No. 1? The published scores tell part of the story. OmniMind scored about 0.99 in instruction following, 0.92 in spatial reasoning, and 0.96 in robustness to disturbances. The biggest difference is in how we designed OmniMind. We use a layered architecture and programmatic execution. In a typical VLA approach, a single model generates actions directly. With FF OmniMind and its foundation model, we break the task down into steps. The model interprets the instructions. 3D perception locates the target. Then motion planning generates a path. As the robot carries out the task, we can check, analyze, and optimize each step separately.

This No. 1 ranking shows how far we've come with our EAI Brain core in Phase One of our "Built in USA" program, which we've now completed. It also validates the Physical AI expertise FF has built over the past 12 years. More importantly, it gives the industry a clearer picture of what FFR can do. It also gives our team momentum to move faster on our Four-Core Full-Stack AI strategy and grow the businesses across our four industry ecosystems. That momentum helps speed up the flywheel that connects robot deliveries at scale, data collection and training, and continuous improvement of the EAI Brain.

I want to thank our Brain and model teams at FF for all their hard work. This is just the beginning. We'll keep using feedback from these evaluations to improve the brain, our models, and our Skills. And as we deploy FF OmniMind on real robots in real-world settings, we'll keep strengthening its competitive edge and expanding its impact across the industry.

Now let me share how things are progressing across FFR's four industry ecosystems.

First, education. We've been receiving inquiries about partnerships and purchases from K–12 schools, education and training providers, colleges and universities, and research institutions. They're coming from states including New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and California. We'll have some major new developments to share with you soon.

Second, security and inspection. Across all four cores, our product lines and business in this sector have now moved into proof of concept, sales, and delivery.

On the B2B side, we've partnered with several leading integrators and distributors of security and inspection robotics solutions in North America and signed sales contracts with them. This milestone will help us commercialize and scale our security and inspection business much faster, setting us up for higher sales volumes across the sector. Putting our robots to work in real settings will also help us improve our Brain, Devices, and Industry Productivity Solutions. It will give us more data for training and help our flywheel turn faster.

On the B2C side, we're working with Pinnacle in Southern California to identify suitable luxury homes and assess residents' security needs. Aegis Ultra W and other robots will be at the center of our home security solution. We're working to complete the proof of concept as soon as possible.

In our commercial and services ecosystem, RoboShare sold a Master humanoid robot in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world. That sale expands FFR's user base in the U.S. It also gives us a chance to explore new business models for using robots in the global entertainment industry and lays the groundwork for rolling out those models at scale.

In our industrial and logistics ecosystem, the team is moving ahead with R&D. We're working to start the proof-of-concept stage as soon as possible.

Finally, a quick update on FFR and FFAI's third-quarter reports and earnings calls.

FFR will hold its third-quarter 2026 earnings call on November 12 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. This will be FFR's first earnings call since its listing. I invite FFR stockholders to tune in.

FFAI will hold its third-quarter 2026 earnings call on November 16 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. I also invite FFAI stockholders to join us for that call.

Thank you, everyone. See you next week!"

To learn more, visit www.ff.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Statements other than historical facts, including statements regarding the standalone full-year 2026 guidance for the acquired robotics business, expected sales and shipments, projected revenue and unit sales under the five-year business plan, expected gross margins, planned partnerships and access to government procurement opportunities, FFR's business strategy, commercialization plans, robotics operations, anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future growth opportunities and development and deployment of robotics technologies, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the risk that the standalone guidance and longer-term projections are not achieved; FFR's ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired business, commercialize its robotics technologies, achieve its business objectives, obtain additional financing, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, compete effectively, manage its liquidity position and execute its strategic transition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in FFR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, FFR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.