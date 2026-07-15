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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jinxin Technology regains Nasdaq bid price compliance

July 15, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
Jinxin Technology Holding Company received written notification on 13 July that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, the digital content service provider announced.

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinxin Technology Holding Company ("Jinxin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAMI), an innovative digital content service provider in China, today announced that on July 13, 2026, it has received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed, on January 29, 2026, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq, indicating that for the 30 consecutive business days prior to that date, the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") had been below the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of US$1.00 per share, resulting in a minimum bid price deficiency. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided with 180 calendar days, or until July 28, 2026, to regain compliance.

According to Nasdaq's compliance notice, the Company evidenced a closing bid price at or above US$1.00 for 10 consecutive business days from June 26, 2026 to July 10, 2026. Thus, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the deficiency matter has been closed by Nasdaq.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.namibox.com.

By PR Newswire

Jinxin Technology Holding Company

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Jinxin Technology Technology Holding Company Compliance with Nasdaq

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