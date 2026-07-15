Cebu Pacific becomes first SE Asian budget airline with Starlink

MANILA, Philippines, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, today announced it will introduce Starlink, the world's most advanced satellite constellation engineered by SpaceX, bringing the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky to its passengers. The rollout is expected to begin in 2027.

Starlink delivers an unparalleled broadband experience inflight, with high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi capable of HD streaming, online gaming, productivity and more. Beyond enhancing the passenger experience, Starlink will also support improved operational connectivity for Cebu Pacific's flight crews and operational teams, enabling greater operational efficiency.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Philippine aviation and positions Cebu Pacific as the first low-cost airline in Southeast Asia to bring Starlink onboard. The rollout forms part of Cebu Pacific's continued investment in customer experience and digital innovation as it expands into one of the youngest and largest fleet in the region.

Cebu Pacific and fellow Indigo Partners portfolio airlines Frontier (United States), Wizz Air (Europe), Volaris (Mexico), and JetSMART (South America) expect to install Starlink on over 1,000 aircraft. The deployment represents one of the largest global commitments to next-generation inflight connectivity, with airlines bringing low fares and access to reliable Wi-Fi provided through a new system managed directly by Starlink.

"Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART and Cebu Pacific," said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.

"Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience for every Juan," said Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific.

"Reliable, high-speed connectivity has become an expectation for today's travelers, and we're excited to bring that experience to our guests. Whether they're staying in touch with loved ones, catching up on work, or enjoying their favorite content, Starlink will allow them to stay connected throughout their journey while Cebu Pacific remains true to our commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable."

For more information, visit www.cebupacificair.com.