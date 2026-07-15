SANY's Brazil plant rolls out first excavators, vehicles

CAMPINAS, Brazil, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group recently announced that its manufacturing plant in Campinas, São Paulo State, Brazil, has completed the assembly and rollout of its first excavators and commercial vehicles. The milestone marks an important step in expanding SANY's manufacturing footprint in Brazil and supporting its continued growth across Latin America.

The 350,000-square-meter first-phase site includes two assembly lines dedicated to excavators and commercial vehicles, with an annual production capacity of 3,500 units. The excavator assembly line has a planned annual capacity of 1,500 units, while the commercial vehicle line is designed for an annual output of 2,000 units. The site will enable SANY to better serve customers in Brazil and surrounding Latin American markets.

Supported by its manufacturing operations in Brazil, SANY will reduce cross-border logistics and import tariff costs, shorten delivery cycles, and better serve local customers. The Campinas facility will integrate manufacturing, sales, and services, strengthening SANY's supply chain and competitiveness across Latin America. Since entering the Brazilian market, SANY has focused on local sales, manufacturing, and service. The launch of production at the Campinas facility gives SANY an end-to-end manufacturing capability in the region.

Manufacturing localization is just one pillar of SANY's long-term commitment to Brazil. The company has also made significant investments in localized operations, sales channels, and financial services. Today, 80% of employees at SANY Brazil are locally employed, and the company has developed a network of dozens of dealers across the country. The plant now has already created approximately 200 direct jobs, with thousands more expected in the future.

In addition, SANY Banco, which received approval from the Central Bank of Brazil in 2025 and officially began operations in early 2026, provides local customers with integrated equipment, service, and financing solutions tailored to the local market.

Cao Te, Chairman of SANY's Latin America, and Chen Wei, General Manager of the project, said that the first-phase production lines are now capable of initial production, while planning for the second phase of the facility has also begun. Additional product categories will be introduced over time to further expand SANY's product offering in Brazil.

"Looking ahead, SANY will build on the Campinas plant as a regional manufacturing hub, further strengthening localized production and delivering high-quality products to customers across Latin America," they said.