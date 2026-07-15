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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CGS International retains top ASEAN broker ranking

July 15, 2026 | 15:08
(0) user say
CGS International Securities retained its title as the top ASEAN broker in the 2026 Extel Asia Local Broker Survey for the second consecutive year, the region's benchmark ranking for broker performance.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") has retained its title as the top ASEAN broker in the 2026 Extel Asia Local Broker Survey for the second year running. The survey is widely regarded as the region's benchmark for excellence in sell-side equities research and brokerage performance. This year, top local firms and analysts across 11 Asia-Pacific countries and regions were ranked based on votes from more than 3,000 investment professionals at 826 institutions.

Strong Performance Across ASEAN Markets

CGS International delivered outstanding results across key ASEAN markets, achieving 1st overall in Malaysia, and top three overall finishes in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. The firm also demonstrated clear strength across its core franchise, ranking #1 in Trading & Execution in both Singapore and Malaysia, as well as #1 in Sales and Research in Malaysia. This was accompanied by several #2 positions across Corporate Access, Sales and Trading & Execution in the key markets. (see appendix for full results)

Overall, CGS International had 156 ranked positions across 43 unique analysts, with 10 #1-ranked positions across 15 sectors such as Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Property, Sustainability, Gaming & Lodging, Technology, and Industrials.

This ASEAN strength placed CGS International among the leading local brokers across the wider Asia-Pacific region, with the firm ranking in the top 10 of Extel's pan-Asia Local Broker Leaders' Table.

Fitch Ratings Upgraded

Separately, Fitch Ratings has also upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Shareholder Support Rating of both CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. and CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. to 'BBB' and 'bbb' respectively, with a Stable Outlook. CGS International Securities Thailand Co., Ltd's National Long-Term Rating was upgraded to 'AA-(tha)' from 'A+(tha)' and the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' was affirmed. Overall, the upgrades reflect growing confidence in the Group's strategic positioning, financial trajectory, and integration within the broader China Galaxy Securities (CGS) franchise.

Lim Siew Khee, Group Head of Research, CGS International, said: "The Extel results this year are an affirmation of our strengths in ASEAN, where we have built deep expertise and enduring relationships with clients and partners. We see this as an encouragement to keep raising the bar for our clients."

The survey results rest on a franchise built over more than 45 years in the region. CGS International has one of the most comprehensive coverages of over 600 stocks, with another 2,500 from our research partners globally. Backed by CGS, the firm has positioned itself as a China-ASEAN nexus, facilitating cross-border capital flows and cooperation.

Carol Fong, Group CEO, CGS International added: "These recognitions position us stronger as a trusted gateway between China, ASEAN, and global capital markets. Our deepening integration with CGS and combined strengths in China and ASEAN will take us from strength to strength. We believe that our One CGS approach will bring greater value to clients as Asia rises in prominence."

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

[1] Formally ranked positions received more than 5 independent votes each.

By PR Newswire

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CGS International International Securities ranking ASEAN broker survey Extel Asia Local Broker

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