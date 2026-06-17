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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Antigravity offers 25% off A1 8K 360 drone co-engineered with Insta360 for Prime Day

June 17, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
Antigravity has announced that its A1, described as the world's first 8K 360 drone co-engineered with Insta360, will be available for up to 25% off on Amazon starting June 23 for Prime Day.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced its biggest sale of the year is happening this Prime Day. Starting June 23, A1 — the world's first 8K 360 drone, co-engineered with Insta360 — will be available for up to 25% off on Amazon and Antigravity's official website. A1 accessories will also be offered at 20% off. In addition to savings on the award-winning drone, customers who sign up on the teaser page by June 23 and purchase an A1 bundle during the sale will receive a free 65W GaN Fast Charger, Flight Battery, or High-Capacity Flight Battery, depending on the region and bundle purchased.

As the weather warms and adventure calls, A1 is the ideal drone for capturing unforgettable vacation memories. From beach days to mountain getaways, its intuitive "point-to-fly" controls make flying easy and enjoyable for users of all ages, while the premium Vision Goggles transform flights into immersive aerial adventures. With a low-latency 2.5K display, the goggles put users in the pilot's seat, delivering breathtaking views that let them experience every destination from an entirely new perspective.

A1's 8K 360 drone camera captures every angle in exceptional detail, enabling a simplified "fly first, frame later" workflow that makes creating share-worthy clips easier than ever. Auto Edit has also been updated to better understand the user's creative vision, adding cinematic angles and effects to produce polished travel edits with a single tap. The High-Capacity Flight Battery* delivers up to 39 minutes of flight time, so users can capture more footage with fewer interruptions.

Those looking for a change of scenery will find that A1 is built to explore with a compact, foldable design that slips easily into vacation plans. At just 249g, it stays below the key 250g regulatory threshold used in many countries, so travelers face fewer restrictions on arrival.

*When using a High-Capacity Flight Battery, A1's takeoff weight exceeds 249g. Please follow all local regulations.

By PR Newswire

Antigravity

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Antigravity Prime Day Insta360

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