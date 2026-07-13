Insilico Medicine and CMS expand AI collaboration on CNS diseases

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 03696.HK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), and China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS", 867.HK/8A8.SG), an open-platform innovative company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, today announced an additional AI‑empowered drug discovery collaboration targeting a mass-market indication in central nervous system with an innovative mechanism of action (MoA) identified by PandaOmics.

According to the collaboration agreement, the two parties will jointly advance the co-development of the R&D program by combining Insilico Medicine's validated AI platform and AI-enabled innovative drug discovery and development capabilities with CMS's experienced R&D team and deep therapeutic expertise. Insilico Medicine is eligible to receive up to approximately 1.2 billion RMB in milestone payments plus royalties. This partnership marks a deepening collaboration that leverages both parties' complementary strengths across the full value chain—from drug discovery and clinical development to commercialization.

Lam Kong, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Executive Director of CMS said: "CMS is deeply impressed by Insilico Medicine's capability and productivity in AI drug discovery. We are happy to deepen our collaboration with Insilico Medicine. Insilico Medicine's leadership in AI drug discovery platforms and data-driven R&D is strategically complementary to CMS's capabilities in innovative R&D and clinical translation. In addition, CMS has built solid strengths in clinical development systems and efficiency, regulatory submission expertise, and commercialization network coverage. Our goal never changes: to accelerate the delivery of more clinically meaningful innovations to patients with greater speed and quality, better meeting the growing clinical needs."

"We are delighted to establish another collaboration with China Medical System just three months after our initial announcement," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "Our existing partnership, announced earlier this year, has been seamless and productive since its inception. In this new program, we value the input from the CMS commercialization team and are proud of the innovative Mechanism of Action (MoA) identified by PandaOmics, which streamlines the development of high-potential drugs, enhancing translational efficiency, and accelerating the transition of molecules from 'proof of concept' to life-changing patient therapies. We will continue to deepen our multi-dimensional collaboration in pipeline and clinical strategy and global partnerships to provide patients with more differentiated and accessible treatment options."

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com