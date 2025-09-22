Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

September 22, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Three hundred suppliers unveil fermented actives and waterless formulas, offering formulators Japanese beauty ingredient keywords and sample requests.

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- in-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in Asia-Pacific for personal care ingredients, will take place at BITEC, Bangkok from 4-6 November 2025. Bringing together more than 700 leading ingredient suppliers, cosmetic scientists, formulators and manufacturers from across the globe, the event, organised by RX, will offer Japanese professionals the unique opportunity to strengthen their supply chains and gain insights into the global trends reshaping the industry.

Sarah Gibson, Event Director of in-cosmetics Asia, said: "Japanese consumers expect nothing less than perfection, but the market is becoming much more complex with demographic shifts and fierce competition from international players such as South Korea, China, India, Indonesia and the US.

"To stay ahead, Japanese beauty professionals need to diversify their supply chain, embrace new ways of thinking, ensure product safety and stability, and stay ahead of global beauty trends. in-cosmetics Asia 2025 will provide the tools, resources and connections to achieve exactly that – so that J-Beauty can continue its tradition of quality and excellence, while securing its future growth."

Whilst Japan's beauty market remains one of the most sophisticated in the world, 2025 research by Euromonitor International shows that overall sales are not projected to return to 2019 levels, and the competitive landscape is intensifying.

International luxury brands are re-entering Japan, while agile markets like K-beauty and C-beauty are staying ahead of market trends, launching products at speed and capturing the attention of younger consumers.

in-cosmetics Asia 2025 will equip Japanese professionals with the right tools and knowledge needed to secure future market growth:

  • Meet more than 700 international ingredient suppliers, diversifying supply chain and expanding sourcing options
  • Discover the latest raw materials, active ingredients and formulation technologies before they reach the wider market
  • Gain knowledge from an insight- and data-led conference programme, featuring speakers from L'Oréal, Mageline, Amorepacific, Raine Beauty and many more, offering practical insights to help brands respond to quickly evolving consumer demands
  • Develop practical skills through hands-on Formulation Lab sessions and in-depth Technical Seminars, designed to address the challenges of product development
  • Access exclusive insights into global trends such as clean beauty, sustainability, biotechnology, well-ageing and many more, shaping the future of the pan-Asian and global beauty markets
  • Build connections with leading scientists, R&D experts, suppliers and brand owners from across APAC, Europe, the US, and beyond.

in-cosmetics Asia, organised by RX, offers visitors the opportunity to learn in real time about current and emerging trends, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen their expertise in a competitive market. The 2025 event takes place from 4-6 November at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information and to register to attend, visit the website here.

For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com. and http://www.relx.com/investors

By PR Newswire

In-Cosmetic Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
in-cosmetics Asia Cosmetics Asia Waterless Formulas

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020