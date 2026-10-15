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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huuch launches controller free artificial intelligence motion gaming box

October 15, 2026 | 16:04
(0) user say
Consumer electronics developer Huuch announced the United States release of its HUUCH BOX motion gaming system, featuring full-body artificial intelligence tracking and 30 integrated titles.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUUCH, an AI–driven interactive entertainment company based in China, today announced the official U.S. launch of its flagship product, HUUCH BOX – a full–body motion game box designed for big kids and the whole family. Available starting October 15, 2026 at $179 on Amazon and the HUUCH official website, HUUCH BOX comes with 30 games at launch – three of which are exclusive titles you can't play anywhere else.

"With HUUCH BOX, we're building a new kind of family entertainment – AI-powered, controller–free, and packed with games that get children and parents off the couch, moving, laughing and playing together," said Ryan Zhang, CEO of HUUCH. "We designed ours to be the one families keep coming back to - next day, next week, even next year - with games that offer real depth and progression, and technology responsive enough to turn every move into play."

Three Exclusive Launch Titles – Only on HUUCH BOX

Game 1: Legend of Relics – Roguelike Co–op Game + Adventurous Workout

Team up with a best buddy to fight epic bosses across a legendary arena. Each round lasts 5 to 8 minutes – short enough for a quick session, long enough to feel like a real journey. At the start of each round, you and your partner choose from a set of rune-based skills that shape your abilities. The combination changes every time you play, so you're constantly adapting your strategy. When a boss swings at you, you duck. When it charges, you dodge. Your body becomes the warrior – no button-mashing, no memorizing combos.

Game 2: Captain's Valor – Warship Royale, 4–Minute Rounds

Two players. Customizable warships. A 4-minute, high-intensity naval showdown. It's father-son (or any family member) rivalry meets warship royale. As the battle unfolds, treasure chests appear on the map – race your opponent to collect them for mid-round power-ups. You're not steering with a thumbstick – you're standing at the helm, moving your body to dodge, fire and speed up. Competitive, physical, and over in four minutes – perfect for "one more round."

Game 3: Fast Racing – 3D Multiplayer Racing with Reward-Based Progression

Two players race head-to-head. Win coins, unlock cooler cars, and climb the collection ladder – a positive feedback loop that keeps kids engaged and motivated. Lean forward to accelerate, shift your weight to steer, jump for a speed boost. Your body controls the car – it's the closest thing to being behind the wheel without leaving your living room.

Built to Stay in the Living Room, Not the Closet

Unlike traditional motion consoles that rely on handheld controllers or single-point tracking, HUUCH BOX uses AI-powered 3D skeletal tracking to capture over 400 key points on your body in real time – no wearables, no controllers, and designed for intuitive play. The camera tracks up to 4 players simultaneously, turning family game night into an active, shared experience.

All motion data is processed locally on the device. No video is recorded, uploaded, or stored. The camera sees you as a stick-figure skeleton – not as a person on video. Parents get peace of mind; players get instant response.

Pricing and Availability

  • Hardware: $179 (one–time purchase)
  • Monthly Subscription: $9.9/month
  • Annual Subscription: $99/year (BOGO offer valid through December 31, 2026 – two years for the price of one)

HUUCH BOX launches October 15, 2026 and will be available in the U.S. through Amazon / HUUCH official website.

New users who activate and register between October 15 and November 6, 2026 receive the 3 featured titles above at no extra cost, plus 7 permanently free games – that's 10 games included right out of the box. And with 2-3 new titles added every month, the library keeps growing. For players seeking deeper immersion, the optional Hapticor accessory delivers simulated impact feedback – feel every hit and bounce in compatible games.

To stay up-to-date about HUUCH, visit any of the links below:

By PR Newswire

HUUCH

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huuch HUUCH BOX Motion gaming system Artificial intelligence tracking

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