FAYBL appoints Andrew Walsh President to expand wealth platform

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAYBL, the agentic AI platform for financial advisers, today announced the appointment of experienced financial industry executive Andrew Walsh as the company's President (International).

The appointment comes as FAYBL delivers deeper and richer integration with Iress' Xplan as part of the latest evolution of its platform.

Mr Walsh is the co-founder of Xplan, the advice platform used by financial advisory practices across Australia, the UK, New Zealand and other markets, and led Iress as Chief Executive for 13 years.

As President (International) of FAYBL, Mr Walsh will lead its work with licensees, platforms and advice firms as the company moves to firm-wide rollouts in Australia and internationally.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Walsh said: "I've spent much of my career building the systems advisers rely on every day. What's changed now is that software can do more than store the work - it can help do it. FAYBL offers the capability to drive the adviser's existing systems, safely and with the adviser in control, thereby unlocking the scaling potential of practices."

Rollout of FAYBL V2.5 underway

Mr Walsh's appointment comes as FAYBL commences the rollout of its latest platform update, FAYBL v2.5.

As part of the update, FAYBL's AI agent (Faybl) now has the capability to work across client records, documents and file notes, tasks and workflow, the diary, portfolio, and modelling information.

Purpose-built for the highly regulated, high-trust environment of advice, Faybl integrates directly into existing software systems while maintaining strict guardrails that keep advisers and licensees in control. Moving beyond merely describing workflows to actively executing them, Faybl prepares models strategies, drafts documents, raises tasks, and records completed actions, with every action submitted for approval before any data is written back to other systems.

Chris Holmes of Wealth Laboratory said: "Faybl has brought the joy back to financial planning. The days of being weighed down by endless administration are gone, allowing me to focus on what I enjoy most - meeting with clients and developing meaningful strategies to help them achieve their goals. If the growing administrative and compliance burden is taking you away from your clients, I cannot recommend Faybl highly enough."

While basic AI is now common in financial advice, it is used mostly for meeting notes and simple tasks, and leaves the adviser's day largely unchanged.

By contrast, FAYBL V2.5 is an agent that effectively works with the adviser throughout the day. It will prepare client files before reviews, draft advice documents from the firm's own templates, pre-fill fact-finds and flag what it couldn't verify, and run the firm's processes the same way for every adviser.

"I'm excited to have Andrew join our leadership team," said Steven Goh, co-founder and CEO of FAYBL. "An AI agentic experience can transform the professional experience and economics of advice for the better. Andrew joining and V2.5 are big steps towards that."

FAYBL V2.5 is available now to Profile Financial Services, Financial Advice Matters, Transition Wealth, Knight Group, Obra Wealth, Wealth Laboratory and many others. Further firm launches will be announced in November. Advisers at Count.ed 2026 can see Faybl working with Xplan at the FAYBL stand.

About FAYBL

FAYBL (YBL.ai Inc.) builds Faybl, an agentic AI platform for financial advisers and their teams. Fay works inside the systems advisers already use, including Iress' Xplan, to carry out client and practice work under the adviser's direction and approval. FAYBL is led by co-founder and CEO Steven Goh, President (International) Andrew Walsh and President (Americas) Doug Bewsher. It serves advice practices in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. www.faybl.com