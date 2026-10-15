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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Medibank partners with Osara Health for cancer coaching services

October 15, 2026 | 16:17
(0) user say
Healthcare insurer Medibank partnered with Osara Health to provide eligible members with personalised one-on-one cancer support coaching for physical and emotional treatment recovery.

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health has partnered with Medibank, one of Australia's largest private health insurers, to offer its evidence-based Cancer Coach program to Medibank members with cancer. The partnership makes the program available to more than 4 million Medibank customers, subject to eligibility.

Around 170,000 cases of cancer are diagnosed in Australia each year.1 Alongside their treatment, many are managing fatigue, poor sleep, reduced fitness and the emotional impact of a diagnosis, while also keeping up with work and family life.

Through the program, each participant works one-on-one with a dedicated health coach. Osara Health's coaches are exercise physiologists trained in health coaching. They help participants set personal health goals and give practical guidance on fatigue, sleep, physical activity, nutrition and emotional wellbeing. Participants also receive personalised education and access to the Osara Health app.

The program is delivered remotely over 6 to 12 weeks, so members can take part from home, including in regional and remote areas. It complements the care provided by each person's treating team, and participants keep access to the app and educational resources after their coaching ends.

"As a Radiation Oncologist, I saw how much of the cancer experience happens between appointments," said Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Osara Health. "Patients would leave the clinic and deal with exhaustion, worry and questions about work and family largely on their own. Our coaches help people manage those everyday challenges, and our partnership with Medibank means many more Australians with cancer can now get that support."

"When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, they need compassionate, responsive support. An important question is what happens beyond their hospital visits. Through our partnership with Osara Health, we can help members navigate that experience with dedicated cancer coaching alongside their medical care," said Dr Paul Eleftheriou, Chief Medical Officer, Medibank and AHM.

The Cancer Coach program is supported by peer-reviewed research. A study published in JMIR Cancer in 2026 found that people who took part reported, on average, clinically meaningful improvements in both their physical and mental health.2

Eligible Medibank members can join the program from 14 October 2026, subject to eligibility.

By PR Newswire

Osara Health

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TagTag:
Medibank Osara Health Cancer coaching services

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