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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSI displays NVIDIA MGX servers at OCP Global Summit

October 15, 2026 | 16:33
(0) user say
Hardware manufacturer MSI exhibited its ORv3 open data centre server architectures and NVIDIA MGX GPU platforms at the 2026 OCP Global Summit in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI showcases its open data center and AI infrastructure at the 2026 OCP Global Summit (Booth #A49), led by new 21-inch ORv3 systems and DC-MHS modular building blocks, alongside NVIDIA MGX rack and GPU server platforms and the XpertStation WS300 desktop AI supercomputer on NVIDIA DGX Station architecture. The ORv3 systems address higher-density air- and liquid-cooled deployments, while the DC-MHS HPM portfolio extends modular platform options across AMD and Intel architectures. NVIDIA MGX rack and server platforms support scalable accelerated computing in the data center, complemented by the XpertStation WS300 for local AI development.

"Infrastructure requirements are changing quickly as customers balance higher compute density, AI growth, and new cooling models," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions. "Our focus is to give them more flexibility through open standards and modular platforms that can evolve with their workloads."

21-Inch ORv3 Systems Built on DC-MHS with AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series Server CPUs

MSI is expanding its 21-inch ORv3 portfolio with DC-MHS-based 2-node platforms powered by AMD EPYC 9006 Series Server processors, supporting up to 600W TDP per node. Available in 2OU air-cooled and 1OU direct liquid-cooled designs, the systems combine 48V busbar power, PCIe 6.0 connectivity, and memory speeds up to 8,000 MT/s with RDIMM and 12,800 MT/s with MRDIMM for data center deployments.

Each node supports 2 PCIe 6.0 x16 expansion slots and front-access NVMe storage, providing high-speed I/O and flexible expansion for data-intensive workloads. Together with DC-SCM-based management, the platforms give operators a consistent ORv3 foundation while allowing cooling density to scale with deployment requirements.

  • CD281-S4091-X2: A 2OU 2-node air-cooled platform with 16 DDR5 DIMM slots and 8 front E1.S PCIe 6.0 NVMe drives per node, providing more local storage for dense compute deployments while retaining standard air-cooled operation. The platform is suited for workloads including front-end web serving, cloud services, and content delivery infrastructure.
  • CD182-S6091-X2: A 1OU 2-node direct liquid-cooled platform with 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and 4 front E1.S PCIe 6.0 NVMe drives per node, plus optional additional E1.S storage, enabling greater compute density and memory capacity in less rack space.

DC-MHS HPMs Across M-FLW, M-DNO and M-SDNO Architectures

MSI's DC-MHS HPM portfolio spans M-FLW, M-DNO Type 4, M-DNO Type 2, and M-SDNO form factors, with platforms supporting AMD EPYC 9006 Series Server processors and Intel® Xeon® 6/6+ processors. The HPM lineup gives system designers a common DC-MHS foundation across board dimensions, processors, and server configurations.

  • AMD DC-MHS HPMs: D6082, D4091, and D4081 span M-FLW and M-SDNO designs for AMD EPYC 9006 Series Server processors. Across the portfolio, the platforms support PCIe 6.0, up to 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and MRDIMM speeds up to 12,800 MT/s, covering both full-width and density-optimized server designs.
  • Intel DC-MHS HPMs: D5062, D3066, D3071, and D3061 span M-FLW, M-DNO Type 4, and M-DNO Type 2 form factors. The D3071 adds support for Intel Xeon 6900E+ processors with 12-channel memory and speeds up to 8,800 MT/s MRDIMM, while the broader portfolio supports PCIe 5.0 and OCP 3.0 networking across multiple server configurations.

Scalable AI Infrastructure Across Rack, Server and Deskside Deployments

Beyond its OCP portfolio, MSI brings a broader AI infrastructure lineup spanning NVIDIA MGX rack-scale systems, standalone NVIDIA MGX-based servers, and a desktop AI supercomputer on NVIDIA DGX Station platform. The portfolio addresses deployment needs from centralized accelerated computing infrastructure to local AI development, with liquid cooling, high-speed networking, and flexible GPU configurations supporting varied scale and workloads.

  • NVIDIA MGX Rack: A 48RU rack configuration with 4 MSI CG681-S6093 liquid-cooled NVIDIA MGX systems, NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5600 data switching, and SN2201 out-of-band networking, providing an integrated foundation for rack-scale accelerated computing deployments.
  • CG681-S6093: A 6U liquid-cooled NVIDIA MGX platform supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Liquid Cooled GPUs, with dual AMD EPYC 9006 Series Server processors, eight 400G NVIDIA ConnectX-8 ports, PCIe 6.0 expansion, and up to 32 DDR5 DIMM slots for high-density AI and accelerated computing workloads.
  • CG290-S3063: A 2U NVIDIA MGX platform supporting up to 4 GPUs, including NVIDIA H200 NVL, NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition, providing a compact option for GPU-accelerated AI deployments where rack density and configuration flexibility are priorities.
  • XpertStation WS300: A desktop AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, combining up to 748GB of coherent memory with dual 400GbE networking via NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC. With support for both Linux and Windows environments, the system gives developers greater flexibility across familiar AI development workflows. Two XpertStation WS300 systems can be clustered to scale AI workloads beyond a single system, supporting local prototyping, fine-tuning, and inference of large-scale AI models and agents.

By PR Newswire

MSI

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TagTag:
MSI NVIDIA MGX servers OCP Global Summit

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