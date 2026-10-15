Paradigm Therapeutics nominated for Prix Galien award for Zorblesia

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for rare diseases, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2026 Prix Galien USA "Best Start-Up" Award. This marks the second consecutive year the company has been nominated for this preeminent honor, following its recognition as a nominee in 2025.

The Prix Galien USA award is America's premier prize in bioscience innovation and is widely regarded as the "Nobel Prize of biopharmaceutical research." Managed by The Galien Foundation, the awards reward excellence in scientific innovations that address significant unmet medical needs, demonstrate clinical relevance, and show profound potential to improve human health. The 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony will take place on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"The Prix Galien USA nomination for a second consecutive year reflects Paradigm's significant progress in Epidermolysis Bullosa and highlights the strength of our science, the execution of our team, and our continued commitment to developing a therapy designed to treat the entire skin surface of pediatric and adult EB patients across all three main subtypes," said Robert Ryan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Therapeutics.

"There is a tremendous need for novel whole-skin surface treatment options for treating the debilitating skin effects across all patients with EB. We are excited about the opportunity to complete the development activities for SD-101 (Zorblesia™) and to move forward on a path toward registration. Our team is working passionately to provide patients with a new therapeutic alternative where whole-body treatment options are severely limited. Paradigm's goal is to provide this therapy to patients on a global basis, and we are working in parallel with potential partners to achieve this as quickly as possible."

SD-101 (Zorblesia™) represents a paradigm shift in care as the first EB treatment to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation. The therapy has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation by the FDA, as well as previous Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission (EC). Upon regulatory approval, Paradigm will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV).

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)

Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare, devastating genetic disorder causing very fragile skin that leads to severe skin blistering and open wounds often beginning at birth. There are no approved therapies that were developed to treat the entire skin surface of patients across all subtypes of EB patients, including wounds and lesional skin, which affects children and adults throughout their lifetimes. EB is a chronic disease, potentially disfiguring, and in some cases fatal. There are many genetic and symptomatic variations of EB, but all forms share the common symptom of fragile skin that blisters and tears, sometimes from the slightest friction or trauma.

About SD-101 (Zorblesia™)

SD-101 (Zorblesia ™) is a topical cream that has demonstrated potential to provide improvement in treating the severe skin disruptions seen in patients across all EB subtypes. Results from completed Phase II and Phase III trials evaluated SD-101 in 217 pediatric and adult patients across the three major EB subtypes: Simplex, Dystrophic, and Junctional. In these clinical studies, the topical cream was applied daily over the entire body—including to children as young as 28 days old—for three months. The data suggests a broad benefit in treating lesions and wounds across the entire body's skin surface while maintaining a favorable long-term safety profile. SD-101 (Zorblesia ™) is a topical cream that requires no special handling and can be stored at room temperature.

Explore Our Therapy: Learn more about our EB treatment at paradigmtherapeutics.com