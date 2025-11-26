Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong hosts summit on heart and brain health with AI startups

November 26, 2025 | 14:56
(0) user say
Hong Kong will host an international summit on heart and brain health, spotlighting AI and startup innovations in medical technology.

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International Cerebro-cardiovascular Medical Innovation Summit (ICMIS 2025) will bring together global leaders to discuss cutting-edge research, innovative medical products, and cross-border collaborations to accelerate progress toward advanced cerebro-cardiovascular care worldwide.

Hosted by the InnoHK Hong Kong Centre for Cerebro-cardiovascular Health Engineering (COCHE), the summit will serve as a unique and premium platform uniting leading clinicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and investors. This year's event features distinguished experts and leaders from world-renowned universities, medical schools, research hospitals, and industry in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the UK, and the United States. The speaker lineup includes internationally recognized scholars in biomedical engineering, radiology, neuroimaging, digital health, and translational medicine, alongside influential figures from the innovation and investment community.

Over two days at the CKK Auditorium & Pre-function Hall in Hong Kong Science Park, more than 400 industry leaders and participants will engage in lectures, over 20 prestigious speeches, roundtables, and networking sessions.

The agenda addresses cerebro-cardiovascular diseases as leading global causes of death, with a focus on earlier detection, prevention, and equitable care access. Key topics include AI-enabled health solutions, digital platforms, advanced imaging, and preventive medicine, aiming to accelerate breakthroughs from research into clinical practice and community care.

The 2nd ICMIS is positioned to be a pivotal moment for the future of cerebro-cardiovascular medicine, driving collaboration and innovation that will have a lasting global impact.

For registration, please visit: https://www.icmis2025.com/events/the-second-international-cerebro-cardiovascular-medical-innovation-summit

By PR Newswire

COCHE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong International cerebrocardiovascular Medical technology innovations

Related Contents

Hong Kong hiring confidence returns in 2026

Hong Kong hiring confidence returns in 2026

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

iRad Hospital and Hong Kong Sanatorium launch cross-border medical concierge services

iRad Hospital and Hong Kong Sanatorium launch cross-border medical concierge services

Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

Japan's top image consulting salon R Dresser opens first overseas branch in Hong Kong

Fung Style launches Hong Kong's first immersive design projection studio

Fung Style launches Hong Kong's first immersive design projection studio

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020