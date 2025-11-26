Hong Kong hosts summit on heart and brain health with AI startups

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International Cerebro-cardiovascular Medical Innovation Summit (ICMIS 2025) will bring together global leaders to discuss cutting-edge research, innovative medical products, and cross-border collaborations to accelerate progress toward advanced cerebro-cardiovascular care worldwide.

Hosted by the InnoHK Hong Kong Centre for Cerebro-cardiovascular Health Engineering (COCHE), the summit will serve as a unique and premium platform uniting leading clinicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and investors. This year's event features distinguished experts and leaders from world-renowned universities, medical schools, research hospitals, and industry in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the UK, and the United States. The speaker lineup includes internationally recognized scholars in biomedical engineering, radiology, neuroimaging, digital health, and translational medicine, alongside influential figures from the innovation and investment community.

Over two days at the CKK Auditorium & Pre-function Hall in Hong Kong Science Park, more than 400 industry leaders and participants will engage in lectures, over 20 prestigious speeches, roundtables, and networking sessions.

The agenda addresses cerebro-cardiovascular diseases as leading global causes of death, with a focus on earlier detection, prevention, and equitable care access. Key topics include AI-enabled health solutions, digital platforms, advanced imaging, and preventive medicine, aiming to accelerate breakthroughs from research into clinical practice and community care.

The 2nd ICMIS is positioned to be a pivotal moment for the future of cerebro-cardiovascular medicine, driving collaboration and innovation that will have a lasting global impact.

For registration, please visit: https://www.icmis2025.com/events/the-second-international-cerebro-cardiovascular-medical-innovation-summit