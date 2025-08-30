Hong Kong Fashion Storms Seoul on Sept 27

3 major Hong Kong-Korea cultural exchange events showcasing a new generation of design talent through pop music, classic Hong Kong films and unique locales

35 units of renowned and emerging designers from the Greater Bay Area and Korea present 100+ fashion masterpieces representing both cultural heritage and artistic value

LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul's Participating Designers Participating designers from Korea



Background: 5 units of Korea's leading fashion designers have joined forces to create a collection of masterpieces inspired by Korean pop culture and music. The designs perfectly embody the spirit of "LOCAL POWER". These designs will introduce a fresh perspective on K-fashion to audiences in Hong Kong and Korea, showcasing the distinctive allure of the cultural fusion between these two regions.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Choi Kyoung Ho & Song Hyun Heui, YeRan Ji, Ku Wonjung, Kim So Yoen, Yang Dohyun Participating designers from NEXT@Fashion InStyle 2025*



Background: NEXT@Fashion InStyle 2025 brings together suppliers and industry partners in textiles, fashion technology, sustainable solutions and clothing and accessories for different seasons, providing a one-stop procurement platform for the fashion industry's supply chain.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Johnson Chong, Kinyan Lam, Arto Wong, Jason Ying, Toki Wong Participating designers from The Young Knitwear Designers' Contest 2024*



Background: The Young Knitwear Designers' Contest 2024 is a competition that aims at promoting creative knitwear design, attracting young designers to join the knitwear industry and fostering the development of the knitwear industry in the Greater Bay Area.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Tong Yali, Yip Yeung Yeung, Wong Hei, Chui Chee Chun, Ciao Xinan, Li Yiu Kin, Ng Ting Kai, Yau Ka Wai Participating designers from Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024*



Background: Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 brings together fashion industry leaders, academics, representatives from the non-governmental sector, media and leaders from all walks of life to discuss the latest trends, innovative technologies and solutions for sustainable fashion.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Jesse Lee, Ferrando Chan, Wai Yee Cheung, Jasmine Leung, Tiger Chung, Vickie Au, Kelvin Wan & Joyce Wong, Karen Chan, Jeremy Wong & Hana Tam Participating designers from Amazing Cut 1*



Background: Amazing Cut 1 is a fashion design competition reality TV show in Hong Kong that aims to showcase the talents of Hong Kong fashion designers and set a model for the local fashion design industry. Contestants have to complete various design challenges that include themes such as environmental protection, Chinese style, gender-neutral and evening wear, and design outfits for collaborating performing artists and showcase their work on the catwalk.



Participating Designers (in no particular order): Kev Yiu, Kyle Luo, Jackson Wong, Timbee Lo, Doris Kath Chan, Otto Tang, Mandy Fong, Moon Li

LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul, organised by the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), is one of the contribution programmes of "Hong Kong Week 2025@Seoul". The project will reach its climax with the fashion show and exhibition to be held at Seongsu-dong, Seoul's trendiest design hub, from 27 September to 11 October 2025. It aims to showcase the unique appeal of Hong Kong fashion design on the international stage while fostering cultural exchange between Hong Kong and Korea. The show will feature 30 units of emerging designers and brands from Hong Kong and other cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) along with 5 units of top Korean designers presenting over 100 unique designs. A selection of works will be previewed at Hong Kong's CENTRESTAGE from 3 to 6 September. The launch event will also take place on 5 September in CENTRESTAGE. The opening ceremony and fashion show, which will take place in Seoul's Seongsu-dong on 27 September, will feature AI technology alongside Cantopop and K-pop performances while showcasing 70 outfits to industry professionals from Hong Kong and Korea. This will be followed by a two-week fashion exhibition at the same venue from 28 September to 11 October, which will be open to the public for free. These events promise to deliver a stunning audiovisual extravaganza that will captivate audiences from both regions. This groundbreaking cross-regional collaboration not only serves as a creative exchange for elite designers from both the Greater Bay Area and Korea but also highlights Hong Kong's status as an international fashion capital. It aims to enhance the influence of Hong Kong's local brands in the international fashion market, opening up new opportunities for both Hong Kong's and Korean fashion industry and creating a brilliant new chapter in Hong Kong-Korea cultural and creativity cooperation. For more details about LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul, please visit https://www.localpowerhk.com/.

