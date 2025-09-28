Corporate

HKIS Quantity Surveying Conference 2025: Hong Kong Construction Cost Insights

September 28, 2025 | 14:20
(0) user say
Two-day event covers green building and BIM, handing property writers HKIS conference keywords and live stream link.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2025 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2025 (the Conference) today at the CIC-Zero Carbon Park.

This year's theme, "Navigating '3Cs Role in QS' in the New Era: Cost Management, Chance and Collaboration", reflects the evolving role of Quantity Surveyors during a time of economic restructuring.

The Conference brought together around 250 participants both in person and online, including government officials, industry leaders, professionals, academics, and young practitioners. David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered a keynote speech.

Quantity Surveyors are trained construction cost consultants with expertise in costs, values, finance, contracts, and legal matters related to the built environment. In today's rapidly changing market, the roles of Quantity Surveyors have become increasingly vital, extending well beyond cost estimation. Through collaboration and technology adoption, Quantity Surveyors act as trusted advisors who safeguard financial viability, enhance efficiency, and unlock value in project delivery.

David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, said in his keynote speech that the conference, covering issues such as construction cost management, opportunities brought by new mega development and new technologies as well as the power of collaborative contracting, underscored the evolving role of quantity surveyors from traditional cost controllers to innovators, facilitators and collaborators, in shaping the future of the industry. The Government is proactively increasing the investment in public works projects. Mr Lam encouraged quantity surveyors to continue upskilling, embracing new tools, and seizing opportunities to lead the industry forward.

Featuring 18 distinguished speakers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Australia, the Conference aimed to stimulate thought-provoking discussions, providing participants not only technical knowledge but also broader perspectives on how Quantity Surveyors can adapt to global trends and take the lead in meeting local needs.

Sr Robin LEUNG Chi Tim, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, noted in his welcome speech, "This year's theme reflects the dynamic evolution of our profession. Quantity Surveyors today transcend cost management roles; they are already well acquainted with emerging opportunities and actively foster collaboration across sectors. In this era of economic restructuring, their specialised knowledge and expertise are indispensable in driving Hong Kong's development into a resilient and sustainable city."

Sr Tim NGAI Chi Hang, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, said: "Amid economic restructuring, Quantity Surveyors are central to safeguarding cost management while creating value and resilience in projects. Today's conference serves as both a platform for professional advancement and a reminder of the meaningful impact our profession makes on the built environment. QSD will continue to serve our members by promoting professional excellence and fostering innovation."

Sr Mandy NG Man Yan, Organising Committee Chair of the Conference stated in her closing remarks, "Today's programme showcased the many ways Quantity Surveyors can lead in a time of economic restructuring — from AI-driven cost management to opportunities in the Northern Metropolis and collaborative contracting. The discussions offered not only technical insights but also broader inspiration on how our profession can adapt, innovate, and thrive in the new era."

List of Speakers (in order of presentation delivery)

Keynote Speech by Guest of Honour
  • David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG
Session 1: Effective Cost Management
  • Sr Hon. Tony TSE Wai Chuen, SBS, JP, Member of Legislative Council of the HKSAR (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency)
  • LEI Peng, Vice President, Glodon Company Limited
  • Sr Thomas WONG, Director, Beria Consultants Limited
  • Sr LAM Yen Ling, Managing Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited
  • Sr Katherine LEUNG Oi Kwan, Assistant Director (Quantity Surveying), Architectural Services Department, HKSARG
  • Ir Sr Tony ZA Wai Gin, Executive Director, Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd.
Session 2: Chance of QS in the New Era
  • Michael FONG Hok Shing, JP, Director of Civil Engineering and Development, HKSARG
  • Elvis LI, CEO, isBIM Limited
  • Sr Pesire LAU Yuen Man, Deputy Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited
  • Sr Gareth CHAN, MHKIS, MAIQS CQS
  • Sr Colin KIN, President, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers
  • Sr Dickey LEE Kwok Wing, Director, LESK Solutions Co., Ltd.
Session 3: Collaboration in QS Duties
  • Sr Stanley CHANG Hon Wah, Hon Secretary, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers
  • Sr Alvis WONG Ka Wai, Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited
  • Sr Francis LEUNG Lap Ki, Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
  • Sr Betty LO K.Y., NEC Tutor
  • Prof. Isabelle CHAN Y.S., Associate Head of Department and Director of BSc (Surveying) Programme, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong
http://www.hkis.org.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HKIS

