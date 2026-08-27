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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

August 27, 2026 | 15:42
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Chinese pharmaceutical firm Haisco has entered an exclusive international licensing agreement with Sentivera, a US venture backed by Population Health Partners and ARCH.

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Haisco") (Ticker Code: 002653) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Sentivera, a new US venture founded by Population Health Partners ("PHP") and ARCH Venture Partners ("ARCH"), to grant Sentivera the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its independently developed one pre-clinical innovative drug globally, excluding Greater China.

The total deal value reaches over USD 1.5 billion, including an upfront payment and equity consideration in the new venture totaling USD 75.89 million, up to USD 1.46 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and mid-single digits to low double digit tiered royalties on post‑launch net sales.

As a core immunology asset of Haisco, this asset inhibits the development and progression of type 2 inflammatory diseases. This asset received China IND approval this month. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that this asset exhibits strong anti-inflammatory activity with a favorable safety profile.

This collaboration brings together multiple internationally renowned life sciences investors, underscoring strong market confidence in the project, representing a significant milestone in the internationalization of innovative drugs originating from China, and an opportunity to improve healthspan globally with a scalable potential solution for a broad range of inflammatory conditions.

Haisco stated that this collaboration is highly aligned with its international strategy and is expected to generate sustainable cash flow and long‑term investment returns. Unlike the traditional "license‑out" collaboration model, this transaction adopts a Newco partnership structure. This enables deeper strategic alignment and shared growth with Sentivera and its investors, marking an upgrade in Haisco's global expansion strategy. Haisco remains highly confident in the future global market performance of this asset.

Haisco will continue to focus on areas of unmet clinical needs, strengthen independent innovation and global collaboration, and strive to bring China‑developed original medicines to patients around the world.

By PR Newswire

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

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