Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cambrex completes regulatory inspections at High Point facility

August 27, 2026 | 15:39
(0) user say
Contract manufacturer Cambrex successfully passed three regulatory pre-approval inspections conducted by the US FDA, Japanese PMDA, and Australian TGA at its North Carolina plant.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the successful completion of three Pre-Approval Inspections (PAIs) at its High Point, North Carolina facility by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The completion of all three inspections enables High Point to manufacture approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the United States, Japan, and Australia, establishing the facility as the newest commercial manufacturing site within the Cambrex global network.

PAIs are conducted by regulatory agencies to assess a facility's quality systems, manufacturing processes, data integrity, and operational controls before commercial products can be approved for manufacture at the site.

The milestone follows Cambrex's $38 million expansion of the High Point facility completed in 2023, which added analytical and chemical development laboratories, clinical manufacturing suites, and commercial manufacturing operations with reactors up to 2,000 liters. The site is designed to support lower-volume commercial products, including orphan drugs, precision medicines, and other specialized therapies serving smaller patient populations.

"Successfully completing these inspections demonstrates the strength of our quality systems and the dedication of the High Point team," said Thomas Loewald, Chief Executive Officer, Cambrex. "As more therapies are developed for targeted patient populations, the industry increasingly requires commercial manufacturing capacity at smaller scales. High Point was purpose-built to meet that need, providing customers with an efficient and flexible path from development to long-term commercial supply."

High Point complements Cambrex's global development and manufacturing network by providing customers with a seamless path from process development and clinical manufacturing through commercial production. The addition of commercial manufacturing capabilities in North Carolina further expands the company's ability to support customer programs throughout the product lifecycle.

By PR Newswire

Cambrex

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cambrex High Point PreApproval Inspections Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Related Contents

Cambrex invests 30 million dollars in new Italian research facility

Cambrex invests 30 million dollars in new Italian research facility

Cambrex Announces Strategic Agreement with Lilly to Support Biotech Collaborator Manufacturing

Cambrex Announces Strategic Agreement with Lilly to Support Biotech Collaborator Manufacturing

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park: A strategic growth pole in Haiphong’s FTZ ecosystem

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park: A strategic growth pole in Haiphong’s FTZ ecosystem

Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab

Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020