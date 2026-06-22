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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GoVeda secures seed funding for AI IP platform

June 22, 2026 | 16:14
(0) user say
GoVeda secured seed funding to accelerate development of its AI-native intellectual property platform that turns IP into a revenue engine for businesses.

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoVeda today announced that it has secured Seed funding to accelerate the development of its AI-native intellectual property platform, designed to turn IP into a revenue and margin engine for every business function.

In the AI era, IP becomes the core revenue and growth engine. Headquartered in Singapore, GoVeda brings AI-native IP capabilities to enterprises, researchers, and emerging technology companies, making IP accessible to every business function, from Product and R&D to Sales and Finance, delivering stronger protection, faster innovation, at a fraction of the cost.

"Our mission is to build an AI-native platform that puts IP in the hands of every team. For Product, it means faster time to market, knowing where the landscape is open before committing the roadmap. For R&D, never losing an invention and investing research budget where it builds real advantage. IP should be a growth engine for every function," said Dr. Tai Cheng, CEO of GoVeda.

The new funding will support continued platform development, including advanced AI capabilities for patent discovery, strategic filing analysis, and portfolio intelligence. GoVeda aims to create a unified system that connects patent offices, enterprises, and innovators through transparent, data-driven insights.

Learn more at www.goveda.com.

By PR Newswire

GoVeda

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TagTag:
GoVeda Seed funding accelerate development AInative intellectual property Revenue engine businesses

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