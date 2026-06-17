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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Get Redressed Month 2026 collects 14.8 tonnes of clothing across 85 Hong Kong businesses and schools

June 17, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Hong Kong's Get Redressed Month 2026 has wrapped its annual clothing drive, collecting 14.8 tonnes of unwanted clothing through over 85 local businesses, schools, and partners across the city.

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's largest consumer awareness campaign, Get Redressed Month 2026, has wrapped its annual May clothing drive after rallying over 85 local businesses, schools, and partners across the city to collect unwanted clothing, totalling 14.8 tonnes of pre-loved clothing. Led by Hong Kong-based environmental NGO Redress, the month-long campaign culminated in a three-day Sort-a-thon in June, with over 400 corporate participants and volunteers to process the 14.8-tonne mountain of clothing for redistribution, resale, and responsible downcycling.

In Hong Kong, an average daily quantity of 400 tonnes of textiles were landfilled in 2024.[1] The Get Redressed Month 2026 campaign message 'Keep it. Wear it. Share it.' inspired Hong Kongers to love the clothing already in their closets by wearing them longer, restyling them with creativity and flair, and repairing or restyling them to last longer. Once clothes have been enjoyed for as long as possible, consumers are encouraged to pass them on to be enjoyed by someone else, through dropping them off at one of our many collection boxes across the city available year-round.

Redress' Founder and Chair, Dr Christina Dean, comments, "Our 15-tonne clothing haul is proof of public willingness to shift to more mindful reuse, but it is a tiny fraction against Hong Kong's mounting daily textile waste crisis of 400 tonnes. We hope that consumers will continue to reassess their purchasing behaviours and ultimately change their perceptions on how they can extend the lifespan of their clothes."

During Get Redressed Month, Redress also engaged the public to adopt wiser clothing consumption habits through a public awareness campaign in the MTR and online, as well as in-person events at companies and schools introducing the issue of clothing waste and how companies and individuals can be part of the solution. Influencer-led videos can be found here.

Get Redressed Month is a chance to discover, and participate in, the positive power of fashion — to 'Keep it. Wear it. Share it.' by giving clothes a new life. This year's campaign is made possible through the support of venue sponsor Swire Properties Limited, logistics sponsor Asia United Group, silver sponsor Chinachem Group and as well as bronze sponsors Crystal International Group Limited and KPMG and supporting organisation Fresh Accounting.

SAVE THE DATES: Redress Summer Secondhand Pop-up

Following the Sort-a-thon, a curated selection of high-quality clothing and accessories sourced from the clothing drive will be resold at Redress' highly anticipated Summer Secondhand Pop-up, running 23 to 28 June at 18/F Berkshire House, Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay.

By choosing secondhand, consumers breathe new life into garments, extending their use phase and reducing their overall impact. If every person in Hong Kong purchased just one pre-loved item instead of new each year, the city could save an estimated 58,967 tonnes of CO₂-e emissions — equivalent to 147,977 return flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo.[2]

The pop-up will feature quality secondhand clothing and accessories for all sizes and genders starting from just HK$50, plus upcycled collections from Redress Design Award alumni, Eric Wong, Nathan Moy, and Pearl Leung, and onsite tailoring services by the Sewing Squad.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE SUMMER POP-UP

The Redress Summer Secondhand Pop-up is supported by Swire Properties Limited, Taikoo Place, and OnTheList.

[1] Environmental Protection Department, HKSAR. 2025. Monitoring of Solid Waste in Hong Kong: Waste Statistics for 2024.

[2] ThredUp: Resale Report 2023. Estimation by Redress

By PR Newswire

Redress

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TagTag:
Get Redressed Month 2026 Redressed Month 2026 Annual clothing drive Clothing collection campaign

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