GEEKOM displays A9 MEGA AI workstation at INDOCOMTECH 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a leading global Mini PC brand, will showcase its latest Mini PCs and laptops at INDOCOMTECH 2026, taking place from October 29 to November 1. At Booth A16, visitors can explore GEEKOM's innovations in local AI computing, content creation, gaming and everyday productivity, demonstrating how powerful performance meets compact, portable design.

Leading the showcase is the GEEKOM A9 MEGA, a flagship AI workstation powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with 128GB of unified memory. Combining powerful CPU and GPU capabilities with a large shared memory pool, it enables demanding AI models to run locally without relying on cloud infrastructure. From AI-assisted coding and document analysis to private knowledge bases and intelligent assistants, the A9 MEGA brings advanced AI capabilities to developers, creators and businesses while offering greater control over sensitive data and computing costs.

GEEKOM will also present a diverse selection of AMD- and Intel-powered Mini PCs for different performance needs and budgets. The AMD lineup features the Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470, Ryzen™ AI 7 350 and Ryzen™ 5 220 processors, delivering versatile performance for gaming, content creation, AI applications and everyday computing. Intel highlights include the GEEKOM IT13 Mega, powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 358H, and the GEEKOM IT13 Max, featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H, designed for demanding multitasking, multi-display productivity and professional workflows.

Beyond Mini PCs, GEEKOM will showcase its X and M laptop series, offering 14-inch and 16-inch options powered by processors including the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H and AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470. The premium X series combines powerful performance with ultra-slim, all-metal designs, with the 14-inch X14 weighing under 1kg, making it ideal for mobile professionals and creators. Meanwhile, the M16 delivers a compelling balance of performance, practical features and affordability for work, study and everyday productivity. Selected models offer 45W–55W processor TDP configurations and battery life of up to 16 hours, supporting demanding workloads and productivity on the move.

Visitors, technology media and industry partners are welcome to explore GEEKOM's latest innovations at Booth A16, October 29–November 1, 2026, and experience local AI and compact computing firsthand.