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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Radar Tyres signs sponsorship deal with Manny Pacquiao basketball league

October 28, 2026 | 14:46
(0) user say
Singaporean tire manufacturer Radar Tyres secured a multi-year partnership with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, founded by eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Tyres today announced a multi-year partnership with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) as its Official Partner. The agreement was signed in General Santos City, Philippines, at the residence of MPBL founder and boxing legend Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao.

The deal is the homegrown brand's second major international sports partnership of 2026, following its appointment as Global Partner of Cricket South Africa (CSA), covering the Proteas Men's, Women's and U19 teams. Together, the two partnerships mark a significant step in Radar's journey from its roots in Singapore to a tyre brand on the world's sporting stages.

From Singapore to the World

Radar Tyres is the flagship brand of Omni United, founded and headquartered in Singapore in 2003. The brand is now present in more than 80 countries, with a sports portfolio to match. Beyond CSA and the MPBL, Radar partners with Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, sponsors Australian cricket legend Michael Clarke, and supports professional and amateur athletes in tennis and golf worldwide. At home, it supports up-and-coming golfers by partnering with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA).

Sport as a Force for Good

Giving back has been part of Radar's DNA since its founding. That includes 15 years of support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as well as backing athletes across tennis, golf, off-road racing and more. The brand believes great talent should never be held back by financial constraints.

That belief mirrors the MPBL's mission. Pacquiao founded the league in 2018 to give young Filipinos a positive path through sport. Today, it offers homegrown athletes a national platform to showcase their skills and build a livelihood. It brings high-level basketball to communities across the provinces, and every game is broadcast on free-to-air television.

Why the Philippines

The Philippines has been one of Radar's key Asia-Pacific markets for over 17 years. In a nation where basketball is a way of life, the MPBL connects Radar directly with fans, households and communities from north to south.

Voices of the Partnership

"Giving back to the community has always been in our DNA. It is who we are at Radar Tyres, and it is a commitment we have carried across every country we operate in," said GS Sareen, President and CEO, Omni United. "As a brand born and raised in Singapore, we are proud to see Radar stand alongside some of the most respected names in world sport, from the Proteas in South Africa to the MPBL in the Philippines. The Philippines holds a special place in our hearts. For over 17 years, Filipino drivers and dealers have welcomed our brand, and this partnership is our way of coming closer to them and the communities they call home. Across eight seasons, Manny Pacquiao and his team have built something truly remarkable - a grassroots league that uplifts young Filipinos through sport and gives rising talent the chance to be seen. Their mission reflects the very beliefs that guide us, and we are proud to stand alongside this exceptional league as it continues to grow."

"In basketball, just like in life, we go further when we move forward together. Through our partnership with Radar Tyres, we share a common mission – to support Filipino talent, strengthen our communities and give our athletes the opportunity to chase their dreams. Because when we invest in sports, we invest in the future of our Filipino youth," said Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao.

What the Partnership Brings

The partnership begins with the remainder of the MPBL Season 8 Playoffs and Finals and continues into Season 9. As Official Partner and exclusive tyre sponsor, Radar Tyres will have full category exclusivity, with brand visibility across broadcast, livestream, digital and on-court assets. With 28 teams expected to play around 400 games in the 2027 season, the partnership will carry the Singapore brand into homes across the Philippines.

By PR Newswire

Radar Tyres

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TagTag:
Radar Tyres Manny Pacquiao basketball league Sponsorship

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