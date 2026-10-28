Govee partners with Brady Tolbert launching smart holiday lighting

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee today launched its "Just One. Magic Happens." campaign in collaboration with creative director and designer Brady Tolbert, showing how one tap can bring a nostalgic vintage light show to life. At the heart of the campaign are three new Vintage Preset Lighting Effects—Maximalism, Hot Pink, and Classic Christmas—that make it easy to create a retro-inspired holiday look. Each preset offers a ready-made starting point that users can personalize to complement their home and holiday decor.

Balancing Vintage Charm with Modern Style

To help people bring these vintage-inspired looks into their homes, Govee is collaborating with renowned designer Brady Tolbert. With a background in interior design, prop styling, and creative direction, Tolbert brings an expert perspective on how to incorporate nostalgic lighting displays into thoughtfully styled spaces, blending vintage-inspired charm with cohesive, design-forward interiors.

"When decorating for the holidays, it's all about warmth and layering on the light for me. A vintage Christmas always feels like soft, amber light with pops of those vintage red and green colors we all grew up with. So I love to stick with the classic warm-toned lights and steer away from anything that feels too bright or cool, then I'll use smart lighting to adjust the color and brightness depending on the vibe that I am going for. It allows it to feel nostalgic and cozy, but still fresh and playful." says Tolbert.

An Easy Way to Bring Retro Style Home for the Holidays

Built-in vintage-inspired presets make achieving a full vintage light show as simple as selecting a theme, whether heritage-inspired maximalism, bold hot-pink, or classic Christmas warm tones. Just one light delivers a complete, magic light show out of the box, which users can easily customize to complement their existing decor.

Must-have Govee products to achieve the vintage holiday décor of your dreams this season:

Govee Christmas 2-in-1 String Lights ($199.99, available on Amazon and Govee.com): Combines a 99-foot string with a 26-foot silver globe strand. Its dual-layer design fills the tree while casting delicate snowflake patterns onto surrounding walls, delivering a complete retro atmosphere all on its own.

Govee Christmas String Lights 2 ($99.99, available on Amazon and Govee.com): Features advanced Shape Mapping technology for custom retro effects. Just one strand effortlessly transforms any space with tailored, high-precision nostalgic lighting.

Govee Smart Curtain Lights Pro ($199.99, available on Amazon and Govee.com): A glowing canvas packed with 960 LEDs across 30 layers. Easily turns any wall or window into a dynamic vintage spectacle with festive retro animations.

Govee Cone Tree Lights ($159.99, available on Amazon and Govee.com): A cone tree that is easy to install, waterproof, and music-synced, instantly setting a classic holiday light show anywhere indoors or outdoors.

Govee Christmas Sparkle String Lights ($119.99, available on Amazon and Govee.com): Custom bullet-head LEDs are evenly distributed to cast a vivid, star-like sparkle across the tree. Paired with rich smart customization, just one set adds depth and classic retro charm, making your tree an instant vintage centerpiece.

To bring the vintage light show to life, real-time music sync transforms iconic Christmas carols into dynamic, music-reactive displays, turning family gatherings into festive dance-party experiences. Getting started is just as easy, simply plug in and pair compatible lights through the Govee Home app in minutes. App control and automated scheduling, such as turning lights on at dusk and off at bedtime, make it easy to enjoy a festive atmosphere with less hassle and energy waste.

Bring the Holiday Light Show to the Whole Room

Govee takes holiday lighting to the next level with smart control that brings an entire room together in one unified light show. Powered by DreamView technology, users can group lights with a single tap to create a room-wide festive display. AI Lighting Bot 2.0 generates custom light shows from text or voice prompts in seconds, while multi-zone color addressability enables precise adjustments to individual segments and audio-processing algorithms map music beats to dynamic lighting effects.

Selected Govee Christmas lights withstand sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow, and winter rain. Matter-ready compatibility on supported products enables integration with smart-home ecosystems like Alexa and Google Home.

Explore Govee's Christmas lighting and holiday inspiration at https://us.govee.com/pages/christmas-lights.

To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.