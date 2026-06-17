FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge Season 1 draws over 1,000 developers at BAAI Conference

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, the award ceremony for the FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge (Season 1), jointly organized by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI) and the FlagOS Community, was held during the 8th BAAI Conference. Awards for Track 1 and Track 3 were officially announced and presented on-site, while the final results for Track 2 are expected to be released collectively in mid-July.

With its professionally designed challenges, highly technical competition tracks, and extensive competition resources, the event attracted more than 1,100 developers from around the world, making it one of the most influential innovation competitions in the field of open computing today.

The Challenge Became a Hub for Technical Exchange, Attracting 1,100+ Developers Worldwide

The FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge is a multi-season, comprehensive competition for AI developers worldwide. Focusing on innovation in AI system software stacks and practical technology deployment, the competition aims to address the complexity of AI chip programming, uncover innovation opportunities in foundational technologies, and promote the high-quality development of the global open computing ecosystem.

Backed by a total multi-season prize pool of RMB 2 million, the competition offers substantial rewards and authoritative recognition to outstanding technical contributors. It has brought together a diverse group of AI algorithm engineers, hardware and compiler developers, and low-level system practitioners from around the world, creating a platform that integrates technical exchange, innovation exploration, talent development, and ecosystem collaboration.

Season 1 of the FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge ran from January to June 2026. Since registration opened, the competition has attracted widespread attention and active participation from developers worldwide, thanks to its industry-oriented track design, real-world technical scenarios, and comprehensive open-source technical support.

Three Competition Tracks Focus on Core Technologies and Diverse Development Scenarios

In this competition, Track 1 focused on low-level operator development and cross-platform optimization. Based on practical application scenarios of FlagGems, the general-purpose operator library within the FlagOS ecosystem, the track featured a total of 20 progressively challenging tasks: 8 easy, 8 intermediate, and 4 advanced. The tasks ranged from fundamental mathematical operators to advanced operators for complex scenarios, systematically evaluating participants' abilities in operator implementation and extreme performance optimization.

Winners of Operator Development Track Beginner Operators Advanced Operators Intermediate Operators Haozhe Wang Zheng Ni Bokang Zhu Luyu Zhang Zhiyuan Chen Yunyi Liu Chaoxiong Yi Changjian Li Zizhong Wei Yunyi Liu Haozhe Wang Zhiyuan Chen Hao Zhang Changjian Li Changjian Li

Track 2 centered on full-stack optimization of large model inference throughput. Participants were required to leverage the FlagOS-specific vllm-plugin-FL inference framework and the FlagGems high-performance operator library to maximize the performance of the Qwen3-4B model. Competitors needed to apply a wide range of optimization techniques, including parallelization strategies, memory management, compute kernels, and sampling algorithms, to unlock the highest possible performance on designated frameworks and hardware platforms.

Track 3 focused on intelligent applications for long-context scenarios, emphasizing participants' ability to deploy and apply AI models in real-world settings. Competitors were required to design efficient ICL-based automatic data annotation solutions using the Qwen3-4B model and a unified dataset provided by the organizers, and then validate their solutions through inference on a standardized evaluation dataset.

At the award ceremony during the BAAI Conference, the organizers officially announced the winners of Track 1 and Track 3, recognizing a group of outstanding developers who distinguished themselves through exceptional technical expertise.

Winning Teams of Automated Data Annotation Track Third Prize First Prize Second Prize zhoufui COM OpenSeek TDA TrialBlazers Juanbudong StreamCrossers cg-zhou Mighty Sailors

Cultivating Talent Through Competition and Building a Diverse AI Chip and Large Model Ecosystem

Representatives from the FlagOS Community Organizing Committee shared the vision, goals, and motivation behind the competition.

"Young developers are the core force shaping the future of the industry, which is why we place great importance on attracting student participation through competitions. This event allows participants to engage in operator development, large model inference optimization, and dataset annotation across multiple chip platforms, thanks to the cross-platform compatibility of FlagOS, a system software stack designed for multi-chip environments.

Compared with previous competitions that focused on a single chip architecture, the FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge enables developers to create across multiple chip platforms, breaking down computing barriers and truly realizing open computing."

Representatives also shared their perspectives on advancing the global open computing ecosystem:

"We hope participants can experience the advantages of the FlagOS technology stack in cross-chip compatibility and high-performance execution through hands-on practice. At the same time, we encourage all award-winning operator implementations to be fully open-sourced, contributing back to the community and driving the continuous evolution of the operator library. We also hope this year's participants will remain active in the open-source community and help expand the open computing developer ecosystem."

Throughout the competition, participants tackled a variety of technical challenges while gaining valuable experience through development on the FlagOS software stack.

Cen Zihan, a participant in Track 3, commented:

"The main challenges in Track 3's data annotation tasks were question answering and natural-language-to-code generation. Since the Qwen3-4B model could not access external retrieval tools, its question-answering capabilities were limited. By applying prompt injection, Top-K sampling, and post-processing optimization, our team improved model performance by approximately 10%.

In long-context scenarios, the model was prone to semantic misunderstandings and inconsistent code naming. Through multiple rounds of model invocation and content review mechanisms, we increased the compilation success rate of generated code to over 80%."

Yunyi Liu, a Track 1 award recipient, shared:

"Track 1 presented challenges such as incomplete coverage of edge-case test scenarios and the high difficulty of operator implementation itself. At the same time, competing against other highly skilled participants placed significant demands on both operator performance and development speed. We first needed to understand the operator logic of mainstream frameworks before gradually completing migration and development, while designing sufficient test cases to ensure compatibility."

Participants also highlighted the advantages of developing with the FlagOS software stack. According to their experience, FlagOS is highly open-source-friendly and easy to adopt. It offers substantial room for algorithm optimization while supporting one-click deployment, resulting in a highly convenient development experience.

FlagOS also demonstrated strong cross-hardware portability. Inference programs could be migrated smoothly across different chip platforms, and the system remained stable under heavy workloads, with very few errors or unexpected restarts.

Cui Chao, a Track 3 award recipient, noted:

"Participating in this project allowed us to become deeply involved in a large-scale open-source ecosystem. It helped us move beyond narrow technical research and broaden our technological horizons."

Conclusion

The successful completion of the FlagOS Open Computing Global Challenge Season 1 not only identified a group of outstanding technical talents specializing in AI infrastructure development and model optimization, but also accelerated the adoption and evolution of the FlagOS open-source ecosystem through competition-driven collaboration.

By promoting innovation in operator development, large model inference, and intelligent data annotation, the competition has further advanced the practical deployment of key AI technologies. Looking ahead, the competition will continue to leverage BAAI's technical expertise and the strengths of the FlagOS open-source ecosystem, focusing on cutting-edge technical tracks, bringing together developers worldwide, and contributing to the high-quality development of China's open computing industry while fostering an open, collaborative, and innovative AI technology ecosystem.

FlagOS Official Website: https://flagos.io