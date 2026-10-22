EVN begins construction on the Quang Trach II LNG plant

Photo courtesy of EVN

The groundbreaking took place on October 20. Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has secured credit financing, completed site clearance for the entire project, and finalised the selection of the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, paving the way for contract signing.

According to the planned schedule, Unit 1 is expected to achieve commercial operation in February 2030, followed by Unit 2 in April 2030.

The Quang Trach II Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Thermal Power Plant project was approved in principle by Quang Tri People's Committee, which also approved the project investor under Decision No. 1155/QD-KKT. The project is also a nationally important energy project under the nation's Power Development Plan VIII, with a total installed capacity of 1,612.8 MW (2 × 806.4 MW).

Using combined-cycle gas turbine technology, the project will play a pivotal role in shifting the power generation mix towards cleaner energy sources, such as LNG, helping ensure energy security, enhance power system reliability, and fulfill Vietnam’s commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project has a total investment of over VND40.12 trillion ($1.55 billion), consisting of 20 per cent equity and 80 per cent commercial debt. It is co-financed by a consortium of four domestic commercial banks: Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV, and Agribank.

Given the project's critical and urgent nature, the Prime Minister issued Directive No. 01/CT-TTg last January, outlining tasks and solutions to ensure an adequate electricity supply for production, business activities, and people's daily needs during the peak period in 2026 and throughout the 2026–2030 period.

The directive tasked EVN with urgently accelerating the project’s progress to bring the Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant into operation as scheduled, thereby ensuring electricity supply for the national power system during the 2027–2030 period.

Speaking at the ceremony, EVN tasked PMB 2 and the contractors with managing the project and carrying out construction in compliance with quality and environmental requirements. They were also instructed to mobilise resources and equipment to accelerate progress and strive to complete the project according to the established schedule.

At the event, EVN also announced the commencement of power generation by the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant and its connection to the national grid.

Both the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant and Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant projects are invested in by EVN at the Quang Trach Power Centre. To date, the two generating units of the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant project have largely been completed and have generated 620 million kWh of electricity for the national grid.

EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam EVN and Gulf Energy Group (Thailand) have discussed the possibility of cooperating to develop wind and liquefied natural gas power projects in Vietnam.

Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre On July 28, Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy signed a cooperation agreement to explore an integrated data centre utilising LNG infrastructure at Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh.