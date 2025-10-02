Corporate

Eveready Harry Kane 2025: Global Ambassador Deal Lights Up Brand

October 02, 2025 | 16:10
(0) user say
Campaign pushes eco batteries and youth fitness, offering marketing blogs Eveready ambassador keywords and teaser clip.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVEREADY®, a leading brand in batteries and lighting products, announced England men's soccer captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as its Global Brand Ambassador.

EVEREADY is the brand people trust for quality products at an affordable price, as it lights, protects, entertains and cares for families. As a well-known and respected brand in regions worldwide, EVEREADY is thrilled to partner with Harry as the brand accelerates its efforts to make affordable power more widely available across the globe.

Through the multi-year partnership, Harry will appear in EVEREADY international marketing campaigns amplified across multiple touchpoints such as social media, digital channels, eCommerce, outdoor advertising and in-store displays.

"We're thrilled to build this partnership with a true global footballing icon and welcome Harry Kane as the EVEREADY global brand ambassador," said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer of Energizer Holdings. "Our partnership with Harry represents one of many marketing efforts that will help EVEREADY connect and engage with new consumers around the world to showcase how our range of high-quality, affordable products can help families access the power they need to fuel their busy lives and balance their budgets at the same time."

"I am excited and proud to be working with EVEREADY," Harry said. "They are a trusted global brand with a reputation for being there when it matters the most – especially when keeping things running smoothly at home. I look forward to working more closely with them!"

Harry Kane is a world-renowned global football superstar, captain of the England men's national team and striker for Bayern Munich. He's the all-time top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur and England, winning multiple Premier League Golden Boots, Bundesliga Top Goal Scorer awards, 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, European Golden Shoe and Bundesliga title over his impressive career. Most recently, he became the fastest player in one of Europe's top 5 leagues to reach a century of goals. A prolific goalscorer and inspiring leader on and off the pitch.

EVEREADY is an Energizer Holdings, Inc. brand. For more information, visit Eveready.com.

For any questions, please contact Energizer Holdings Spokesperson John Leiby at John.Leiby@Energizer.com or reach out to Media@Energizer.com.

By PR Newswire

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

