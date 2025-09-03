Corporate

Elite business school launches CEO bootcamp for aspiring titans

September 03, 2025 | 14:43
(0) user say
When America's top MBA program promises to manufacture corporate leaders in six months, ambitious executives line up – but can you really teach charisma?

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business, consistently ranked among the world's top business schools, in collaboration with XED, today announced the launch of the Darden CEO Leadership Program – a transformative initiative designed to equip senior leaders with the skills, perspectives, and networks needed to navigate today's volatile business environment.

The program brings together Darden's world-renowned faculty, whose expertise in strategy, innovation, and leadership development is globally recognised, with XED's proven ability to deliver executive education at scale across geographies. Together, they will offer an intensive learning journey tailored for C-suite executives and those preparing to assume CEO-level responsibilities.

Speaking on the collaboration, John Kallelil, Founder & CEO of XED, said:
"The Darden CEO Leadership Program reflects our shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready leaders. By combining Darden's intellectual rigour with XED's global reach, we are creating a platform where executives can sharpen their vision, strengthen execution capabilities, and lead with impact."

Devin Bigoness, Chief Client Officer, Darden School of Business, added:
"The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is proud to partner with XED to launch the CEO Leadership Program globally. This initiative reflects our mission to shape responsible leaders through transformational learning, and we look forward to equipping dynamic business leaders to accelerate their impact in a rapidly changing world,"

With participants expected from North America, the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond, the program will offer both academic excellence and peer learning at the highest level. Its focus on strategy, governance, innovation, and boardroom leadership positions it as a benchmark offering in global executive education.

By PR Newswire

CEO bootcamp University of Virginia Darden School of Business

