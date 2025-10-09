Corporate

EDAN U.S. Hub 2025: Manufacturing Expansion Lands Stateside

October 09, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
Texas facility will make patient monitors and ultrasound, handing med-tech blogs EDAN USA keywords and hiring timeline.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a global leader in medical device innovation, announced the official opening of its new U.S. manufacturing hub in San Diego, California, on September 30, 2025. Building on more than 15 years of local presence through its San Diego office, the milestone marks EDAN Diagnostics, Inc.'s first U.S.-based production site and strengthens the company's presence in the region, enhancing its ability to support healthcare providers with advanced medical technologies while improving supply chain resilience in North America.

Together with EDAN Diagnostics' existing 13,588-square-foot San Diego office, the new 20,882-square-foot facility strengthens the company's U.S. operations. Across its San Diego sites, EDAN now integrates manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, R&D, and pre- and post-sales support — delivering greater efficiency, faster service, and expanded capacity to meet the growing needs of American healthcare systems. The facility is fully certified, including MDSAP and a California FDB medical device manufacturing license.

According to Mr. Hao Zhang, CEO of Edan Instruments, Inc., the launch of the new facility represents more than just an expansion — it embodies EDAN's 30-year commitment to staying close to the people it serves. The establishment of this hub reinforces the company's dedication to providing healthcare professionals with reliable, innovative technologies designed around patient needs. It also marks the beginning of EDAN's global supply chain ecosystem, linking U.S. operations with its international network to enhance efficiency and responsiveness worldwide.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by representatives from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and the North American Representative Office of Shenzhen, China, coincided with EDAN's 30th anniversary globally and the 15th anniversary of its U.S. subsidiary. To mark the occasion, EDAN dispatched the first shipment from the new facility, symbolizing the beginning of local production and distribution. Employees, partners, and community members joined in a countdown as the first truck rolled out, underscoring EDAN's growing role in the region.

"We are excited to see EDAN take this next step in San Diego," said Eduardo Velasquez, Sr. Director of Research & Economic Development at San Diego Regional EDC. "EDAN joins a diverse ecosystem of Life Sciences companies that consistently ranks among the top three in the nation. Their investment is another proof point that global companies find growth opportunities and top-tier talent by expanding into our region."

By PR Newswire

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

TagTag:
EDAN Edan Instruments Manufacturing expansion Patient monitors

