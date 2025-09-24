Digital Edge Hulic Tokyo Data Center 2025: AI-Ready Facility Opens

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge"), a leading data center platform in Asia, and Hulic Co., Ltd., one of Japan's premier real estate developers, announced the successful launch of TYO7, a state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data center in central Tokyo today. Strategically situated in Nihonbashi, TYO7 lies just one kilometer from Japan's central network hub at Otemachi and less than 300 meters from Digital Edge's existing TYO2 facility.

TYO7 marks Digital Edge's seventh data center in Tokyo and ninth in Japan, underscoring the company's continued expansion in one of Asia's most important digital markets. The project also reflects Hulic's growing role in shaping next-generation infrastructure for Tokyo, uniting its expertise in high-value real estate development focused on central Tokyo with Digital Edge's track record in delivering sustainable, network-rich digital infrastructure.

With surging demand for digital services in Japan—driven by rapid adoption of cloud and AI applications—TYO7 is purpose-built to meet the needs of enterprises, carriers, and cloud providers. The facility offers high power density colocation, direct access to multiple carriers and internet exchanges, and low-latency connectivity within Tokyo's highly constrained real estate environment. Demonstrating its market relevance, multiple anchor customers have already pre-committed to the facility.

"Tokyo is one of the most dynamic digital markets in Asia, where proximity and connectivity matter more than ever," said John Freeman, CEO of Digital Edge. "With TYO7, we are delivering a network-dense, sustainable, high-performance facility, giving our customers the low-latency access they need to support cloud, AI and digital transformation —all in the heart of Tokyo's central business district."

Takaya Maeda, Representative Director, President of Hulic, added: "Hulic is focused on central Tokyo, and our priority is to develop real estate that meets today's evolving needs. By partnering with Digital Edge, we are very pleased to have realized our first urban data center. This facility not only addresses Japan's growing digital infrastructure requirements but also sets a new standard for environmentally responsible development. Starting with this facility, we will continue to accelerate our efforts in urban data center development projects."

TYO7 is on track to achieve LEED Silver certification. From its pursuit of green building standards to its energy-efficient design, the project reflects a forward-looking approach that supports customers' digital transformation while reducing environmental impact. The facility reinforces Digital Edge and Hulic's shared goal of building infrastructure that creates long-term value for customers, partners, and the broader Tokyo community.