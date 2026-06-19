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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Deltek Replicon cuts timesheet time by 83%

June 19, 2026 | 09:47
(0) user say
Nucleus Research found that Deltek Replicon reduced timesheet completion time by 83% and delivered $300,000 in annual savings for a global manufacturer.

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek®, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced a case study from Nucleus Research finding that Deltek Replicon delivered measurable workforce management improvements, including lowered costs and improved efficiencies, for a large global manufacturer with a complex team structure.

As part of the Deltek platform, Replicon is a workforce management and time intelligence solution designed to help organizations capture time more accurately, automate pay and labor rules, and connect workforce data across payroll, finance, HR, and project operations. It is built for organizations with complex labor environments, including businesses that manage hourly, salaried, project-based, shift-based, or mobile workforces across multiple teams, geographies, and pay structures.

The organization used Replicon to replace a legacy time and attendance system that was causing frequent payroll errors, high administrative overhead, and inefficient manual time entry.

The company reported several benefits after deploying Replicon, including:

  • Faster timesheet completion: The manufacturer reported that time spent to complete timesheets dropped by more than 83 percent.
  • Improved payroll accuracy: Automated pay rule processing helped eliminate the manual steps that contributed to repeated errors in overtime, shift differential, and payroll calculation.
  • Lower administrative overhead: The company redeployed five employees previously focused on payroll error correction to other roles, which Nucleus estimated translated to approximately $300,000 in annual benefits.
  • Better labor visibility: Managers saw more clarity and transparency around hours worked, overtime trends, and project-level labor allocation without waiting for manual corrections.

"This case illustrates the value of dedicated time and attendance solutions for organizations managing complex, multi-project workforces and operations," said Charlotte Belke, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "By automating project allocation and pay rule processing even in the earliest stages of the process, Deltek Replicon helped this organization reduce administrative burden, improve payroll accuracy, and recover productive capacity across the business."

"Global organizations need workforce management tools that reduce friction and increase speed, clarity, and control to empower them to manage projects more efficiently and effectively," said Dinakar Hituvalli, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Deltek. "This research validates that Replicon helps teams of all sizes automate complex processes, reduce manual work, and streamline processes so they can focus on higher-value priorities."

For organizations evaluating workforce management software, the case study provides a clear example of how Deltek Replicon's purpose-built, automated workforce management technology can help solve persistent operational challenges without requiring a broader systems overhaul, especially in environments where employees work across multiple projects, labor rules are complex, and payroll teams need cleaner, more actionable time data.

By PR Newswire

Deltek

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TagTag:
Deltek Replicon Workforce management improvements Global manufacturer Projectbased businesses

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