Deeplumen launches Open Commerce Protocol for agentic commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeplumen, the global leader in Marketing-to-AI (M2AI) infrastructure, today announced the launch of the Open Commerce Protocol (OCP). Built natively within the OpenClaw ecosystem, OCP is the very first protocol of its kind—an open Schema Contract Layer designed to power the next generation of the agentic economy.

From E-commerce to Agentic Commerce: A Revolution for Brands

In practical terms, OCP allows AI agents to complete transactions on behalf of users across platforms. OCP represents a fundamental shift from traditional e-commerce. While e-commerce focused on digital storefronts for human browsing, OCP enables brands to provide unified, end-to-end commerce services directly to AI agents like OpenClaw. This upgrade allows brands to transcend platform silos and offer a seamless transaction experience across a previously fragmented digital landscape.

Enabling Personal Shopping Assistants via OpenClaw

As a foundational protocol within the OpenClaw ecosystem, OCP provides the standardized commerce framework that allows any AI agent to function as a sophisticated personal shopping assistant. By implementing OCP, developers can now equip their agents with the "language" of trade, allowing users to enjoy fully agentic transaction execution—from product discovery to final delivery—handled by their personal AI representative.

The Three-Pillar Framework: Powering the Agentic Transaction Lifecycle

The OCP architecture ensures that every agentic interaction satisfies three essential steps: Discovery, Intention, Deal. The protocol also supports dual-mode operations across all layers: processing structured Merchant Profiles for precision, or inferring capabilities from existing web environments for broader compatibility.

Discovery: Facilitates distributed entity and service discovery. Agents, like OpenClaw, autonomously identify verified brands and confirm their capabilities—such as checkout or identity linking—without central oversight.

Intention: Manages the evolution of buyer intent and merchant requirements. This layer handles complex constraints, budget windows, and interactive escalations for scenarios requiring human approval at the final step.

Deal: Executes binding commitments and secure payment settlements across distributed nodes. Using an append-only event ledger, OCP ensures a verifiable record of transactions across the full lifecycle, including shipping, returns, and customer service disputes.

Completing the Agentic Commerce Infrastructure

The launch of OCP marks the third and most critical milestone in Deeplumen's mission to build the infrastructure of the M2AI era. This protocol serves as the Schema Contract Layer of a comprehensive full-stack solution:

UCP for Java (The Protocol Layer): Enabling legacy Java-based commerce systems to seamlessly integrate with AI agents.

Agentic Page (The Content Layer): Providing specialized "storefronts" optimized for AI crawling and understanding.

OCP (The Schema Contract Layer): The world's first open protocol defining how agents discover, negotiate, and execute commerce within the OpenClaw ecosystem.