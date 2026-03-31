Nestlé Professional launches energy-efficient coffee machine in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore businesses prepare for continued pressure from rising energy prices and growing sustainability expectations, Nestlé Professional Singapore today introduced the NESCAFÉ Fusion 3, a next-generation bean-to-cup commercial coffee system designed to help businesses reduce energy consumption while maintaining café-quality coffee.

The launch comes at a time when organisations across Singapore's hospitality and foodservice sectors are facing increasing operational costs alongside mounting pressure to meet environmental targets. With energy efficiency becoming a growing priority for businesses, the NESCAFÉ Fusion 3 combines performance, efficiency and environmental responsibility in a single solution.

Developed as part of Nestlé's broader sustainability ambitions, the NESCAFÉ Fusion 3 combines energy-efficient performance, responsible materials and lifecycle management – helping businesses serve great coffee with a lower environmental footprint. Backed by Nestlé's global investment in regenerative agriculture and lower-carbon coffee production, Fusion 3 translates farm-level sustainability initiatives into measurable operational impact for businesses in Singapore, supporting them as they advance their sustainability and ESG ambitions.

Sustainability By Design: From Factory to Cup

The NESCAFÉ Fusion 3 is manufactured in factories powered 100% by wind energy, built with up to 30% recycled ABS plastic[1] to support responsible recycling pathways, and engineered to deliver up to 60% energy savings[2] in standby mode compared to previous models.

These product-level commitments are reinforced by NESCAFÉ Plan 2030[3], which works with over 100,000 farmers annually to adopt regenerative agricultural practices that improve soil health, biodiversity and climate resilience. In 2024, 32% of NESCAFÉ green coffee was sourced from farmers implementing regenerative agriculture practices, up from 25% the year before, and more than 200,000 coffee farmers across 16 countries were trained in regenerative agriculture. The Plan's field programs are subject to third‑party monitoring and evaluation by the Rainforest Alliance.

Complementing the machine is NESCAFÉ Superiore, a 100% Arabica premium whole roasted coffee bean sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms in Brazil and Columbia – ensuring that every cup served meets verified standards for environmental, social, and economic sustainability at the farm level.

As Singapore's hospitality sector accelerates its sustainability journey under the Singapore Hotel Sustainability Roadmap, the introduction of NESCAFÉ Fusion 3 and NESCAFÉ Superiore enables operators to improve operational energy efficiency while maintaining high beverage quality, supporting both environmental goals and guest experience expectations.

Two Patented Innovations, One Intelligent Machine

Fusion 3 redefines what a commercial bean-to-cup system can deliver. It combines whole roasted coffee beans with premium soluble ingredients in a single countertop unit, enabling an exceptional breadth of café-quality beverages. Two exclusive patents make it category-defining:

Patented New Filter Brew

Using gentle gravity extraction rather than pressure, the Fusion 3 produces a balanced, smooth, and sweet cup with a delightful aroma – a first for the commercial bean-to-cup category. With no tamping on ground coffee and water pressure under 2 bars, Fusion 3 now covers every coffee preference, from filter brew to a clean, longer cup, with no second equipment required.

Patented Perfect Espresso from the First Cup

Through a patented brewing system incorporating a hot water flush and an increase of +6.5°C compared to Fusion 2.0, the Fusion 3 delivers the ideal temperature and perfect crema from the very first espresso of the day – eliminating the warm-up inconsistency that has long been a pain point in commercial settings.

Closing the Loop: Responsible Machine Lifecycle in Singapore

Beyond product innovation, Nestlé Professional Singapore has taken meaningful steps to address sustainability beyond the point of use. Since 2024, Nestlé Professional Singapore has partnered with Metalo International, a leading Singapore-based e-waste management company, to support responsible machine end-of-life management.

Through this partnership, decommissioned machines are responsibly dismantled and sorted, components are tracked to improve traceability, and viable parts are recovered and reused where possible. This initiative supports Singapore's growing focus on e-waste management and circular economy practices – completing a full sustainability loop from manufacturing to end-of-life.

Designed for hotels, restaurants, cafés, corporate workplaces, and institutions, Fusion 3 delivers an unbroken chain of quality and accountability, from the farms where NESCAFÉ's beans are grown, to the cup served to every customer.

"With NESCAFÉ Fusion 3, we are redefining what sustainable coffee innovation looks like for Singapore's foodservice sector. It demonstrates how regenerative agriculture, responsible sourcing and energy-efficient design can work together to create measurable impact," said Taimur Toor, Business Manager, Nestlé Professional Singapore. "We are confident that it will enable our partners to elevate coffee quality while strengthening their operational efficiency and sustainability commitments."

For more information, please visit www.nestleprofessional.com.sg