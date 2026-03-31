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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives Ulster University honorary doctorate

March 31, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The actor and former California governor accepted the academic honor from the Northern Ireland institution recognizing his public service contributions.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulster University today awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at its Belfast campus in recognition of his contributions to public service, environmental advocacy and the arts.

Born in Austria, Dr Schwarzenegger built an extraordinary career across sport, film and public life, later serving as the 38th Governor of California and championing environmental action, civic leadership and philanthropy.

Dr Schwarzenegger's visit to Ulster University Belfast carries a personal significance, coming 60 years after his first visit to Northern Ireland.

From Ulster University, Dr Arnold Schwarzenegger said:

"Education is the foundation – it is a great springboard for your future. The more knowledge you have, the better you become, whether that's in academia, business, film, or in sport. That is why institutions like Ulster University are so important – this is where you build your knowledge, your confidence, and your future. There is no better place to do that than at a reputable university like this."

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said:

"Few individuals have shaped global culture across sport, film and public life like Dr Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"From young athlete finding his voice in Belfast to global leader, actor and activist, Arnold has built a global platform and used it to champion the environment, advocate for the people of California and support philanthropic causes.

"This is why Dr Schwarzenegger is a true inspiration to our students at Ulster University."

Emmanuel Eze, MA Film and TV Production student, said:

"Arnold's story is really about crossing borders, building resilience and creating opportunity (whether that's film, sport or business). That resonates deeply with my own journey from Nigeria to Ulster, and makes me feel like anything is possible."

Dr Schwarzenegger's visit reflects Ulster University's growing role in film and digital storytelling. Through Studio Ulster, a $96 million virtual production complex, alongside the CoSTAR Screen Lab and Ulster Screen Academy, the University is developing graduates for one of the fastest-growing sectors.

The honorary degree, awarded as the USA marks its 250th anniversary, reflects Schwarzenegger's journey as an immigrant who achieved global success across sport, film and public leadership.

Ulster University was voted Times Higher Education's University of the Year in 2024. Find out more at www.ulster.ac.uk

By PR Newswire

Ulster University

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TagTag:
Arnold Schwarzenegger Ulster University

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